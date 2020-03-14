coronavirus: IIT student plays a crown prank on bus passengers – Latest news

At a time when everyone is tense about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact, a doctoral student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) created panic among her fellow travelers on a bus with her prank, an official said.

The IIT-M student's prank also put the Tamil Nadu Department of Public Health in a state of emergency after her companion called them.

"It seems that the student's birthday is today (Saturday). After some celebrations with her friends, she had boarded a private bus to Coimbatore. Her friends were following the bus in a car," P. Sampath, Joint Director-Epidemic, Directorate of Public Health and preventive medicine, I told IANS here.

"She had told a passenger sitting across from her that she had received a positive result for COVID-19 three days ago, which put him and the other passengers in a state of fear. That person immediately called me and told me about her,quot;. said.

Soon the girl went to the driver to stop the bus, which he refused and then announced to all passengers that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The bus stopped immediately and the girl got out and boarded the car of the friends she was following.

Meanwhile, the passengers had called the Coronavirus helpline and the travel company to send a different bus.

Health officials immediately rushed to the scene and disinfected the bus.

With the help of the ticket reservation details, her phone number was traced and she was told to go to the health department office or a criminal complaint will be filed against her, Sampath said.

The girl then came to the office and pleaded that she was playing a game with her friends who had challenged the bus to stop creating a scare that she was a coronavirus patient, Sampath said.

The girl was strictly warned and sent back, it appears that IIT-M officials had also warned her, Sampath said.

"This is the first prank call we received. It is surprising and surprising that an IIT-M PhD student played this prank," added Sampath.

