coronavirus: IIT-Kharagpur, IIEST-Shibpur suspend their academic activities until March 31 – Latest news

IIT Kharagpur and IIEST, Shibpur, have suspended academic activities as a precaution in light of the new coronavirus threat until March 31.

IIT-KGP Director VK Tewari said that students and residents staying on campus have been advised not to travel off campus, while students living off campus have been asked to stay at home.

"All seminars, conferences and workshops have been postponed until further notice," Tewari said in a statement on Friday.

The entrance to the campus would be regulated by security personnel.

Students will be able to take advantage of the online facilities for classroom courses, while laboratory courses will remain suspended until further notice, the principal said.

At the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, all classes have been suspended until March 31, Registrar Biman Bandyopadhyay said.



He said that students have been asked not to leave the hostel complex and to leave only when necessary.

"Outside students have been advised not to enter campus now until the situation improves.

The faculty has been asked to take classes online, while the principal will be informed of how the decision is being monitored, Bandyopadhyay said.

On Friday, Visva-Bharati University ordered all students, except foreigners, to immediately leave their hostel rooms in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and to suspend all classes until March 31.

The West Bengal government also issued a notification on Saturday asking all educational institutions to remain closed until March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus threat.