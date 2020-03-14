Coronavirus delays first spring practices for Karl Dorrell's CU Buffs until March 29

Karl Dorrell's first spring soccer practice with the CU Buffs is on hold until at least March 29.

The Pac-12 announced Saturday that member schools are prohibited from conducting "organized activities related to team athletics,quot; due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus through March 29, at which time league officials said they "They will review this decision."

The conference also officially canceled all sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

The decree ended CU's seasons in men's and women's golf, women's lacrosse, women's tennis, and men's and women's athletics. The NCAA has discussed granting athletes in spring sports an additional year of eligibility due to the massive cancellation of events.

The Buffs will be on Spring Break March 21-29, after which soccer can be cleared to begin spring drills.

CU is one of three Pac-12 programs, along with Washington and Washington state, which have not yet started their spring soccer calendars. All three shows have new coaches: Dorrell and CU, Jimmy Lake in Washington, and Nick Rolovich in Wazzu, who head to their inaugural springs in charge.

The Buffs spring game was scheduled for April 25 at Folsom Field, but all dates and times are now provisional pending mandates from the Pac-12 or NCAA.