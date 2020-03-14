Coronavirus could be Donald Trump's Katrina moment | Triumph

Sexual assault allegations, the public outcry surrounding the separation of migrant children from their parents, the indictment: It seems that President Donald Trump can resist any controversy.

I mean, until now. Trump's declaration of a national emergency, so late, shows a president with little idea of ​​how to handle a crisis of epic proportions.

The inadequate response of its administration to the coronavirus outbreak is painfully clear. Trump himself had taken an apparently arrogant attitude, stating that he "was not concerned,quot; about the Brazilian government aide, Fabio Wajngarten reportedly tested positive for coronavirus this week. The President of the United States was seen in a photo with him. Last weekend.

A government that fails in an attempt to deal with a crisis? Does it sound familiar to you? Should: Former President George W. Bush also made serious mistakes after Hurricane Katrina hit the Mexican Gulf coast in 2005.

What we are seeing now with the Trump administration is strikingly similar, as a toxic mix of partisanship, ineptitude, and mismanagement reveals a government that fails its people.

Hurricane Katrina devastated much of the Gulf Coast of the United States. It killed more than 1,800 people, displaced approximately one million, and caused $ 108 billion in damage, making it the most expensive storm in the history of the United States.

President Bush was vacation on his ranch when the hurricane hit on August 29. It took him two days to finish his trip, but instead of visiting the affected people, he opted to fly over the affected areas to examine the damage.

He just to set foot in New Orleans about two weeks later. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Superdome became a crowded shelter a large part of the city's marginalized African-American population.

Images coming out of New Orleans showed a critical situation when people lined up long lines for help, waded through the water in their flooded communities and scribbled desperate pleas on their roofs as they prayed for the rescue.

Not just the photos, but Kayne West's statement that George Bush doesn't care about blacks will always be linked to the Katrina disaster.

Bush's callous and awkward response was reflected in the mismanagement of his own government. the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, the agency in charge of coordinating responses, was loaded with Bush loyalists who had little knowledge crisis management. There was also widespread fraud and waste by the government after the disaster, costing the American taxpayer more than $ 2 billion.

While the people of New Orleans and elsewhere suffered, the politicians took sides. Republicans in Congress called Democrat Mayor of New Orleans, While representatives of both parties They accused each other of cronyism and corruption in crafting the much-needed aid package.

The parallels between Trump's faulty coronavirus response and Bush's Katrina debacle are as clear as day.

Has the current administration shown ineptitude in its response?

He has appointed Mike Pence to lead the effort. Since Pence failed to address a public health crisis in his own Indiana state, when governor, this reveals a serious problem related to the experience.

Meanwhile, Trump has questioned the advice of doctors Y the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the scale of the pandemic. To make matters worse, the president's speech to the nation about cut the trip to Europe It raised more questions than answers, contributing to another massive sell off of the stock market on Wall Street.

Who is responsible for the outbreak in the world according to Trump? Apparently, we should point the finger at former President Barack Obama; at least that's what Trump wants us to believe with an unfounded claim that the Obama administration meddled with policies on disease testing.

Meanwhile, some of the administration's allies on Fox News have been blame the democrats for "politicizing,quot; the virus. Sean Hannity, the host of the Fox News talk show, thinks he is a farce.

Perhaps news coverage would improve if we knew how many cases of COVID-19 there are in the United States. Yet here, too, the Trump administration has faltered. We are told that there is simply there are not enough kits to test people. Questions also surround the ability of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to meet the demands of this crisis, which will only worsen as Trump plans cut your budget, a decision of the administration keep waiting.

President Bush never really recovered after Katrina, at least politically. his approval rating fell steadily after the crisis it broke out. In 2006, Democrats won majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, winning or losing elections should not be our main concern with the coronavirus pandemic. People who cannot stay home and quarantine are particularly at risk. Undocumented workers, people in the "concert "economyas well as many in the service sector, stand suffer disproportionately

People who live from paychecks to paycheck They cannot afford any kind of interruption where they work.

Following Kanye, if Bush didn't care about blacks, then the nature of Trump's response indicates his administration's disdain for workers in general.

Trump has managed to eliminate many of the problems he has faced while in office. The events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak appear different, if not for the magnitude of the problem, but for the apparent inability of its administration to understand the crisis and develop an appropriate strategy.

In November, the question is: will voters elect four more years of this type of leadership? Perhaps Trump can bear such crises, but for most of us, we simply cannot.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.