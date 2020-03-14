Coronavirus concerns postpone jury duty until April, federal courts to remain open – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As schools and public spaces close due to the coronavirus, federal courts in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Riverside will remain open to the public, but jury duties and criminal and civil trials will be delayed until April 13 or as ordered otherwise.

"All civil and criminal jury trials in the Central District of California scheduled to begin during this time period continue to await a new court order," according to the clerk of the court.

"The court may issue other orders regarding future continuities as necessary and appropriate."

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath should avoid coming to court, asked to avoid entering court, and to contact healthcare providers immediately if they have a fever or any other symptoms.

All courtroom procedures and filing deadlines would remain in effect, unless the presiding judge is otherwise and individual judges are able to continue to hold hearings, conferences, and bench trials in the exercise of their discretion.

Grand juries were also expected to continue to meet pending new orders, as well as the Clerk's Office, the Office of Probation and Probation Services, the Bankruptcy Court and all other judicial services.

The Superior Court of Ventura announced that they will remain closed from Monday, March 16 to Wednesday, March 18.

Those who have been summoned to jury duty during this time "must closely follow the instructions in their jury summons,quot; and "those who appear before the court whose group number has not been called will have another date to return."

