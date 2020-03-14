Coronavirus case confirmed in UT Arlington student, says school – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A student at the University of Texas at Arlington has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school announced Saturday morning.

“We care deeply about the health and well-being of our Maverick family, especially when we address the emerging challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus. I am writing to inform the UTA campus that we have learned that a UTA student has been confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection, ”UTA President Vistasp M. Karbhari said in a statement.

The school or health officials did not immediately release additional information about the student, such as age or travel history.

UTA had already canceled classes between March 16-22. Classes are expected to resume online on March 23.

It was on Friday that Tarrant County announced its second and third confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On Friday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a local disaster declaration to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The county recommends that community meetings of 250 or more be canceled. It also recommended that events of any size where people would be in close contact should also be canceled or postponed.