Corey Feldman Confirms My Truth Doc Website Trick – Was It The Wolfpack?

Corey Feldman confirmed that his website was under DDoS attack when he released the premiere of his movie My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys on March 9, 2020. Corey Feldman had a live premiere at the Directors Guild of America, but the Video was for those who paid to tune in and watch the live stream online. Corey Feldman had established the site My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys where the film would be screened exclusively for ticket holders who paid $ 20 for the film. On the night of the premiere, viewers were met with a blank screen and red script indicating that the site had been hacked.

Corey Feldman launched an investigation into the situation and has determined that there was indeed a DDoS attack on the site. Now some ask if the group "The Wolfpack,quot; was behind the hack or if it was another group. The topic has become a popular topic on YouTube and a broadcast channel, Pod Awful TV, made a video saying they hacked the premiere. It remains to be seen whether this is a fact or a fiction.

Corey Feldman responded to the DDoS attack by streaming the documentary in a loop for 24 hours. The intention was that those who missed the film due to the difficulties of the video could see it. Still, some reported that they were unable to watch the movie, so Corey Feldman put the video back on the site. The movie will now play on demand, until March 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.

Corey Feldman made a Twitter Live where he announced the return of the film to the streaming platform. Those who want to see the movie My truth: the rape of 2 Coreys you can do it on the official website MyTruthDoc.com

You can check Corey Feldman's Twitter Live below.

MY TRUTH: 2 COREYS VIOLATION RETURNS 2 STREAMING STARTING TOM SATURDAY MARCH 14 @ 12 PM PST ANY UNUSED TICKET HOLDER CAN SEE, AND THE NEW TIX 2 B SOLD @ https://t.co/fD5hiueMfb IM HERE 2 ANSWERS ANY QUESTION! # Kids2 https://t.co/yuIwJmYXvN – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 14, 2020

At this point, it is unclear who hacked Corey Feldman's documentary. Here's a video from the Pod Awful Podcast claiming the site was hacked.

According to Corey Feldman, the matter is currently under investigation.

What do you think about the fact that the movie was not available on opening night? Do you think it was removed by a group of hackers?

Do you think The Wolfpack hacked Corey Feldman's premiere?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communications and interactions with members of Feldfam, The Wolfpack, The Mad Shangi, and Corey Feldman. She has never had private communication or interaction with Judy Haim.



