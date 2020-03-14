Cook Children & # 39; s will change visitation policy due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Cook Children Medical Center is enacting a new visitation policy to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Starting Monday, March 16, a maximum of two primary caregivers per patient will be allowed within Cook Children & # 39; s, including the emergency department. Brothers and other visitors will not be allowed.

Additionally, access to the Dodson Medical Center and Specialty Clinic will be restricted beginning at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Anyone entering these buildings, with the exception of Cook Children insignia employees, will be screened for exposure to COVID-19.

Public entrances will also be prohibited at all doors of the medical center. Only those with access to the badge will be able to use the accessible doors.

In a statement released Friday, Cook Children Medical Center spokeswoman Kim Brown said they are also asking families to "carefully limit the number of people who attend appointments at all Cook primary, urgent and specialty care clinics Children throughout the metroplex. "

"We know this can be difficult for many families, so we are asking primary caregivers to use their discretion when deciding who should attend visits at Cook Children locations rather than enacting a strict policy at this time," Brown said.

She said these measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.