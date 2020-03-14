Controlling the coronavirus narrative: China's propaganda drive | China

In The listening post This week: As COVID-19 globalizes, China's propaganda plan is to turn the tide of the negative press in its favor; Also, Scheme B movie of South African apartheid.

Controlling the coronavirus narrative: China's propaganda drive

The coronavirus story changed last week when a government spokesman in Beijing told reporters to stop reporting that the virus originated in China.

Since the first case was reported last year In Wuhan City, the origin of this outbreak has not been controversial, even in China's state media, until now.

Why the change of tactics? It all comes down to numbers. More than 100 countries are affected. The number of cases continues to increase, as does the number of deaths.

The cost to the world economy is already in the billions of dollars and could reach billions. Those are the kinds of figures that no government wants to associate with.

Taxpayers:

Liu Xin – host and journalist, CGTN

Yaqiu Wang – China researcher, Human Rights Watch

Shelley Zhang – writer, China uncensored

Professor Steve Tsang – director, SOAS China Institute

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Flo Phillips about the charges brought against the Slovak businessman on trial for the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

the propaganda films from the apartheid era in South Africa

Like many governments, South African apartheid rulers offered subsidies to the film industry. Scheme B was one of those subsidies.

To qualify, the filmmakers, who were mostly white back then, had to produce movies with a black cast, for black audiences in a black South African language like Zulu, Xhosa, or Tswana.

Between 1973 and 1989, as many as 1,500 of those films were produced. But in many cases there was a predominant theme; one that would explain why the apartheid government would help finance films that were apparently made for the entertainment of black South Africans.

Nic Muirhead of The Listening Post reports on the Scheme B subsidy and the effect it had on cinema in apartheid South Africa.

Taxpayers:

Charles Mokatsane – owner of the cinema

Benjamin Cowley – CEO, Gravel Road Productions

Gairoonisa Paleker – Associate Professor, University of Pretoria

Tonie van der Merwe – filmmaker

Source: Al Jazeera News