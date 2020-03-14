Conor McGregor reveals that his aunt possibly died of the coronavirus

Prayers: Roomies, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to Conor McGregor and his family right now, as he has just revealed that his aunt apparently passed away due to a coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Conor writes a message to his country, his fans, and his family about containing the virus. And while Ireland has gone to great lengths to keep things under control, it was not enough to keep her aunt alive.

“Ireland is an incredible country, incredible. I think we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we could actually have gone and contained them all, ”he says. "The good habits we will now have gained from this savage COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in the future."

And as he mourns the loss of a family member, Conor also reflects on his own personal hygiene and says he wants to do more to keep his immune system strong.

"I was training my a ** off, to the point of low immunity. It is inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested," he says. "It would float like this and it would always end up catching little colds and flu."

Although Conor does not explicitly contribute to the death of his aunt to the coronavirus, he does express his frustration at the spread while saying to rest in peace.

This stupid fucking virus. What's happening. Rest in peace Anne Moore, I love you.

Keep Conor and his family in your prayers right now Roomies.