Conor McGregor revealed that his aunt passed away: coronavirus could be the cause of death

The entire world is terrified these days by the coronavirus pandemic. The global crisis seems to intensify with each passing day, and fear reigns in most countries on the planet.

The new virus is causing more and more victims, and celebrities are also affected as more personalities appear in the news regarding this topic.

It has just been revealed that Conor McGregor and his family are going through a rough time these days.

The Shade Room reported all available data on the case.

According to TSR, Conor just revealed that his aunt apparently passed away due to the new coronavirus.

‘In an Instagram post, Conor writes a message to his country, his fans, and his family about containing the virus. And while Ireland has gone to great lengths to keep things under control, it just wasn't enough to keep her aunt alive, "said TSR.

‘Ireland, incredible, incredible country. I think we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we could actually have gone and contained them all, "he said.

He went on and said that "the good habits we will now have acquired from this savage COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in the future."

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ _____________________________________ #PrayersUp: #Roomies, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to #ConorMcGregor and his family right now as he has just revealed that his aunt apparently passed away due to #coronavirus. _____________________________________ In an Instagram post, Conor writes a message to his country, his fans, and his family about containing the virus. And although Ireland has gone to great lengths to keep things under control, it just wasn't enough to keep her aunt alive. _____________________________________ "Ireland, incredible country, incredible. I think we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we could actually have gone and contained them all," he says. "The good habits we will now have gained from this savage COVID-19 attack will see us too strong in the future." _____________________________________ And as he mourns the loss of a family member, Conor also reflects on his own personal hygiene, and click on the link in our bio to read more! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on March 14, 2020 at 9:42 a.m. PDT

TSR revealed that while mourning the loss of a family member, Conor also reflected on his own personal hygiene.

Someone said, "Just because someone dies doesn't mean they are from the coronavirus." You guys are getting too serious. "

Another follower posted this: "I just got my anxiety over this virus under control." Now I'm feeling symptoms. "

A commentator also believes that all of this is too far-fetched: ‘Anyone can die from this just as anyone can die from anything. This is just being propagated by sensationalism and causing unfocused people to overreact, and it's working. "

Ad

Let's keep Conor and his family up in prayer.



Post views:

0 0