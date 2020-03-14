Conor McGregor clarifies that the aunt did not die from COVID-19

UFC star Conor McGregor has clarified that his aunt did not die from the coronavirus after previously suggesting it as such on social media.

%MINIFYHTML49370dbdbd10c57d0cbca26b3cb4bdd411% %MINIFYHTML49370dbdbd10c57d0cbca26b3cb4bdd412%

On Friday, the Irishman paid tribute to his relative and expressed concern about the continued spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, worldwide in an Instagram post.

The 31-year-old man opened his heart to hearing the news and said, "My poor and friendly loving aunt. This stupid fucking virus. What's going on."

McGregor then posted another message to explain that his close relative did not die as a result of contracting respiratory illness.

Along with a picture of his aunt holding him as a child, McGregor said: "I want to clarify that it has been confirmed that he was not a victim of coronavirus.

"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my aunt's passing.

"As we prepare for his funeral, I know that many of us will face the virus in the coming weeks."

"As I gather with my family, I ask everyone to go the extra mile to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead."