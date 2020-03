Members of the Republic of Congo's first family face increasing calls for prosecution for corruption.

Human rights activists accused them of looting Congolese public funds to buy luxury properties abroad.

%MINIFYHTMLe4d47f58002f263b5c0650989fcec21311% %MINIFYHTMLe4d47f58002f263b5c0650989fcec21312%

Malcolm Webb of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Brazzaville.