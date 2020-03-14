Comparing the two most-powerful phones: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The most powerful Samsung smartphone of 2020 and the most expensive model in the latest line of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy S20 Ultra, went on sale. The phone is now available for purchase at retail stores as well as online at Rs 92,999. At this price, the device locks the speakers with Apple's iPhone 11 Pro which, after the price review, now starts at Rs 1,01,200. This is how the two most powerful smartphones from Samsung and Apple compare: