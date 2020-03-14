Commerce Hotel & Casino proactively tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An employee of the Commerce Hotel & Casino has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eric Rose, a casino spokesman, said the employee was receiving medical treatment and had been quarantined.

Elsewhere, Casino San Manuel announced plans to temporarily close during the pandemic.

“The Indians of the San Manuel Band of Missions unreservedly support all those directly and indirectly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), as countries and communities face unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions. San Manuel Casino has been closely following the Coronavirus news as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local public health agencies. The health and safety of our guests, team members, and tribal citizens is our highest priority. We have volunteered to temporarily suspend casino operations from 5pm on Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month. In consultation with the State of California and in consideration of the Governor's guidance on large gatherings, we believe this is the best course of action for our community. "

Similarly, the Pechanga Resort Casino has also announced that it will also be temporarily closed. That closure will take effect on Monday, March 16 until the end of March.

"As a tribal government and the primary employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Pechanga Resort Casino for the health and safety of our team members, tribal members, and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Tribal President Mark Macarro said. "No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge along with the strength, compassion, determination, and resistance that our ancestors instilled in us."

The casino said members of the Pechanga team will receive their base salary and benefits during this temporary shutdown.