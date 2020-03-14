Colorado Surpasses 100 Coronavirus Cases When Polis Orders New Restrictions on Visiting Nursing Homes

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado Surpasses 100 Coronavirus Cases When Polis Orders New Restrictions on Visiting Nursing Homes

On Saturday, Colorado topped 100 positive cases of the new coronavirus when the governor announced restrictions on visiting nursing homes and other assisted living facilities to protect the state's most vulnerable population.

%MINIFYHTML40ecd37a3cacd70e1e8b85e2d230aa7511%%MINIFYHTML40ecd37a3cacd70e1e8b85e2d230aa7512%

The state confirmed 24 new cases of COVID 19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Saturday, with so many people lining up at the Denver test drive center that the city closed operations an hour earlier.

Meanwhile, El Paso County health officials raised the alarm about anyone older who has played the same bridge game as the woman who died of coronavirus on Friday.

More events in venues around the Denver metro area, including the Pepsi Center, were also canceled Saturday as companies heed Gov. Jared Polis' recommendation to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people.

In total, the news of the day cemented the new reality of living in the midst of COVID-19, since social distancing and the protection of those most at risk take priority over everything else in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Restricted visits

Because the new coronavirus is particularly dangerous to older people, Polis ordered restricted visits to all skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities. It requires facilities to offer alternative methods, including virtual communication, for those who wish to visit loved ones, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release.

EMS workers, transportation providers, agency staff, and other outside visitors will still be able to continue services, mandated that facilities document symptom detection for anyone entering the building.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable from contracting COVID-19," Polis said in a statement. "It starts with staying isolated even if your symptoms are mild. We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable: our parents, our grandparents, our uncles and aunts. ”

A day after an El Paso County woman in her 80s became the first person to die of the highly contagious disease, county health officials say they are concerned about other older people who may have played with her. .

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between late February and early March and who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to call their healthcare provider immediately, according to a statement from Press from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials said this is especially important for people who attended the following games in the center of the bridge:

  • February 27: Thursday afternoon unit pairs
  • February 28: Friday morning even
  • February 29: 299 pairs
  • March 1: Swiss 299th
  • March 3: 499ers

"We are extremely concerned about possible transmission both in the tournament and in the communities after they went home," Kimberly Pattison, manager of the El Paso County Communicable Diseases Program, said in a statement. "Many attendees were older people who could be especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 disease."

The tests continue

The 24 new cases include the first positive test result in Mesa County, as well as five new cases in Denver County, four in Eagle and three in Adams and Arapahoe counties, state health officials announced. Gunnison and Jefferson counties each reported two cases, while Pitkin, Weld and El Paso counties each reported a new case.

Meanwhile, testing across the state continues to increase with private laboratories now able to test.

On Saturday, health officials at the Denver Coliseum tested 200 cars worth of people before closing operations, more than an hour before the scheduled closing time.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it will post the driving schedule and locations for next week on its website when they become available, but urged people to contact their doctor as there may be private providers to perform the tests.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here