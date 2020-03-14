Colorado Surpasses 100 Coronavirus Cases When Polis Orders New Restrictions on Visiting Nursing Homes

On Saturday, Colorado topped 100 positive cases of the new coronavirus when the governor announced restrictions on visiting nursing homes and other assisted living facilities to protect the state's most vulnerable population.

The state confirmed 24 new cases of COVID 19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Saturday, with so many people lining up at the Denver test drive center that the city closed operations an hour earlier.

Meanwhile, El Paso County health officials raised the alarm about anyone older who has played the same bridge game as the woman who died of coronavirus on Friday.

More events in venues around the Denver metro area, including the Pepsi Center, were also canceled Saturday as companies heed Gov. Jared Polis' recommendation to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people.

In total, the news of the day cemented the new reality of living in the midst of COVID-19, since social distancing and the protection of those most at risk take priority over everything else in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Restricted visits

Because the new coronavirus is particularly dangerous to older people, Polis ordered restricted visits to all skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities. It requires facilities to offer alternative methods, including virtual communication, for those who wish to visit loved ones, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release.

EMS workers, transportation providers, agency staff, and other outside visitors will still be able to continue services, mandated that facilities document symptom detection for anyone entering the building.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable from contracting COVID-19," Polis said in a statement. "It starts with staying isolated even if your symptoms are mild. We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable: our parents, our grandparents, our uncles and aunts. ”

A day after an El Paso County woman in her 80s became the first person to die of the highly contagious disease, county health officials say they are concerned about other older people who may have played with her. .

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between late February and early March and who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to call their healthcare provider immediately, according to a statement from Press from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials said this is especially important for people who attended the following games in the center of the bridge:

February 27: Thursday afternoon unit pairs

February 28: Friday morning even

February 29: 299 pairs

March 1: Swiss 299th

March 3: 499ers

"We are extremely concerned about possible transmission both in the tournament and in the communities after they went home," Kimberly Pattison, manager of the El Paso County Communicable Diseases Program, said in a statement. "Many attendees were older people who could be especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 disease."

The tests continue

The 24 new cases include the first positive test result in Mesa County, as well as five new cases in Denver County, four in Eagle and three in Adams and Arapahoe counties, state health officials announced. Gunnison and Jefferson counties each reported two cases, while Pitkin, Weld and El Paso counties each reported a new case.

Meanwhile, testing across the state continues to increase with private laboratories now able to test.

On Saturday, health officials at the Denver Coliseum tested 200 cars worth of people before closing operations, more than an hour before the scheduled closing time.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it will post the driving schedule and locations for next week on its website when they become available, but urged people to contact their doctor as there may be private providers to perform the tests.

More changes in daily life.

As COVID-19 continues to advance through the state, more and more institutions are changing their operations, or closing entirely.

In response to an avalanche of eager customers at the end of the week, King Soopers announced that starting Sunday, all of its Colorado grocery stores will temporarily reduce hours of operation so employees can replenish shelves.

All locations will temporarily change their hours of service from 7 a.m. at 8 p.m., instead of 5 a.m. at midnight, the company said in a press release.

"Our supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies that our customers need reach our stores as quickly as possible," the statement said. "This change in hours of service will allow our store teams to focus on storing fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they enter our stores."

Meanwhile, all Denver Motor Vehicle branches will be closed indefinitely starting Monday, city officials said in a press release. The decision comes two days after an employee at the Tremont branch tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff will continue to process phone calls, mail and online transactions, city officials said in a press release. Anyone trying to renew expired vehicle registrations, as well as those who recently purchased cars but have not yet registered them, will have a grace period until April 9, the city said.

Motor vehicle services are still available at www.denvergov.org/dmv.

Saturday also brought more event closings. Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is putting all shows on hold at its venues, including the Pepsi Center and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, for the next 30 days in light of the new coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after Polis recommended canceling all public meetings with more than 250 people over the next 30 days.

"The goal and expectation (of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment) is for all impacted events at KSE venues to be rescheduled," the company said in a press release.

United Airlines announced Saturday that it would suspend its flight from Denver to London starting Monday.