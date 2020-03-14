Colorado restricts visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado restricts visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities

On Saturday, Colorado health officials announced restricted visits to skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities to protect health workers and those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus that is spreading across the state.

%MINIFYHTMLa5fa86cf67be962c201f5bf986b8297d11%%MINIFYHTMLa5fa86cf67be962c201f5bf986b8297d12%

The order, signed by Governor Jared Polis, requires the facility to offer alternative communication methods for those who wish to visit, including virtual communication tools, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release.

Third-party visitors such as EMS staff, transportation providers and agency staff will be able to continue their services with screening restrictions, health officials said. The order requires facilities to document symptom detection for all persons entering the building.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable from contracting COVID-19," Polis said in a statement. "It starts with staying isolated even if your symptoms are mild. We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable: our parents, our grandparents, our uncles and aunts. ”

People over the age of 60 are at higher risk if they get COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here