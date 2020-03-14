Colorado restricts visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities

On Saturday, Colorado health officials announced restricted visits to skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities to protect health workers and those most vulnerable to the new coronavirus that is spreading across the state.

%MINIFYHTMLa5fa86cf67be962c201f5bf986b8297d11% %MINIFYHTMLa5fa86cf67be962c201f5bf986b8297d12%

The order, signed by Governor Jared Polis, requires the facility to offer alternative communication methods for those who wish to visit, including virtual communication tools, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a press release.

Third-party visitors such as EMS staff, transportation providers and agency staff will be able to continue their services with screening restrictions, health officials said. The order requires facilities to document symptom detection for all persons entering the building.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable from contracting COVID-19," Polis said in a statement. "It starts with staying isolated even if your symptoms are mild. We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable: our parents, our grandparents, our uncles and aunts. ”

People over the age of 60 are at higher risk if they get COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

State health authorities announced Colorado's first death from the disease on Friday: an 80-year-old woman living in El Paso County. There are currently 77 positive cases in the state, but none so far in facilities for the elderly, authorities said.

"We have learned a lot from other states where COVID first appeared, and we are taking this step because we believe it is necessary to decrease the possibility of exposure to people living in these facilities," Jill Ryan, Executive Director of Public Health and Environment from Colorado said in a statement. “We will continue to exercise all necessary precautions to protect those who are vulnerable. We all play a role in slowing down and limiting the spread of this virus. "

Join our Facebook group to receive updates about coronavirus in Colorado.