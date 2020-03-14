Colorado Legislature closes amid coronavirus outbreak

The Colorado General Assembly on Saturday took the extraordinary step of closing for fear of the new coronavirus.

Lawmakers tentatively plan to return to work on March 30, but acknowledge that there is a strong possibility that they will have to extend the recess beyond that date.

This move seemed unthinkable to many lawmakers as recently as late last week, when the state's first known case of coronavirus was announced. Earlier this week, long before the first colorado died of coronavirus, it had begun to feel inevitable.

"COVID-19 has gone from being a concern to an urgent, pervasive, and incredibly important issue for all of us in the legislature to address quickly," House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, told the House. Saturday morning.

Saturday was the 67th day of the 120-day annual session of the General Assembly. There is a mountain of legislation, about 350 bills, Becker said, that remain unsolved.

A number of important bills must also be submitted. Among them is the state budget, which lawmakers were due to review later this month. The legislature is constitutionally required to pass a budget every year, and Capitol Hill leaders hope they will do so sometime in the coming months. When, where and how they do it remains unclear.

It is also completely unknown what the budget will be like. The state's bipartisan Joint Budget Committee, which comprises six of the 100 state legislators, has been drafting a budget for months under certain assumptions that can no longer be taken for granted. There's hardly a line item that doesn't need to be reconsidered now.

A quarterly state economic forecast is expected Monday, and should shed light on the extent to which the Colorado economy, and therefore its ability to fund new and existing government programs, is in jeopardy.

"We still don't know what that forecast will be like, but seeing what is happening in the world of the economy at the moment, we are assuming that it is going to be a difficult budget, that we are going to review everything we've done since November. … to find money to keep the state going, "said State Representative Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo Democrat, who chairs the Joint Budget Committee.

Esgar added: "My message to the public would be: know that the six of us (in writing the budget) understand our responsibility and the enormous weight we have on our shoulders right now to ensure that the state not only works, but thrives and advances this pandemic and it turns out better. We keep it in our hearts and minds by tackling probably one of the most difficult budgets we will ever have. "

The Joint Budget Committee meets year-round and, for now, will continue to meet even when the broader legislature takes an indefinite break. Esgar said the committee will seek legal guidance on whether to keep its camera open to the public during any meetings it may have during this public health crisis.

The rest of the legislature is also seeking legal guidance: Lawmakers passed a resolution Saturday morning seeking guidance from the Colorado Supreme Court on whether the legislative session should be held on 120 consecutive days. There is some confusion on Capitol Hill as to whether lawmakers, having paused at work on the 67th day of the session, could return, say, a month, and count their first day as the 68th day of the session.

Republicans say they are not convinced that the legislature can pick up on what they left, and in fact they spent part of Saturday morning arguing that the General Assembly should bear the cost of any report that Republicans want to present to the Supreme Court on this matter. . It was the most clearly partisan and political part of the process, mostly quiet, which lasted for days and led to the closing of the Capitol, and the Democrats were frustrated; An exasperated Becker was heard arguing for a while with the serene opponent Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado Springs, among other lawmakers, right next to the Senate.

In an 18-11 vote, Democrats in the Senate closed the Republican proposal on court costs.

This is the second year of a new era of total Democratic control (House, Senate, and Governor's Office) of the Colorado Capitol. Democrats entered this session with grand plans related, among other things, to the repeal of the death penalty, paid family and medical leave, gun safety, health insurance, and vaccine exemptions. Most of your first-line invoices are, as of this recess, pending or not yet presented. Lawmakers have no idea if and when they will return to work on them.

