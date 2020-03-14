Colorado educators reach out to their most vulnerable students as schools close for weeks

What graces the desk of a Denver principal the day before a prolonged school suspension in the face of a pandemic? Hand sanitizer, Emergen-C packs, tissues, and an information brochure on the new coronavirus in children's illustrations.

"There are a lot of kids with misinformation," said Gwen Frank, principal of the Bryant Webster Dual Language School in Denver, as she printed 70 other informational brochures on Friday and offered them in different classrooms. "We have had children come today and say that there is no more school or that there is no food left in the city. We are trying to keep everyone informed and calm."

Denver Public Schools are among dozens of districts in Colorado to temporarily close, many extending existing spring break, to combat the spread of the new and highly contagious coronavirus.

Some, like the Jeffco Public Schools, are moving to remote learning. On Friday afternoon, the Westminster Public Schools distributed Chromebook laptops and also educational packages to students who may not have access to the Internet.

But the priority for the state's largest school district, DPS, on Friday was making sure that at-risk students would be fine during the unprecedented three-week closure of school. Food banks are being organized so that needy DPS students can have breakfast and lunch during the break.

Natalia Lynch, a school psychologist at Bryant Webster, contacted her most vulnerable students on Friday, such as those who had recently been screened for suicide risk.

"We talked about the coping skills we've practiced," said Lynch. "I've given them resources like crisis hotlines and other people they can contact. They can capture adult anxiety."

Jamie Jay Summers, a teacher at the Westminster Colorado STEM Academy, said she gave her most exposed students her cell phone number.

"I have babies who need more love," said Jay Summers. "I want them to know that they are not alone. We are all still here. We are still a class. We still love each other."

Erin Overturf, a DPS mother, wonders how much will be done while working from home with a kindergarten child while her spouse spends long hours at her health care job. Because kindergarten children are "adorable little vectors of disease," you won't be dependent on older family members who typically serve as childcare aides in need.

"Maybe he will only be able to watch,quot; The Karate Kid "every day for the next two weeks," said Overturf.

Overturf cares even more about single-parent families or families who cannot work from home.

Retired DPS teacher Margaret Bobb contacted her neighborhood elementary school to offer childcare help in an acceptable way for social distancing, and hopes that others will come to their schools to see what they need if they can help.

"I think this is a good time to demonstrate the best of humanity," said Frank. "Our staff and our DPS community have been very strong in helping."