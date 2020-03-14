Coldplay agrees to donate $ 12,600 to Sport Relief charity

The rock band led by Chris Martin is showing its support for BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, who is tackling three triathlons to raise money for unfortunate people in the UK and around the world.
Coldplay they are donating $ 12,600 (£ 10,000) to Britain's Sport Relief charity for each of the three BBC Radio 2 DJ triathlons Jo whiley It has been completed as part of a three day challenge.
Jo and her Radio 2 teammates, Reverend Kate Bottley and Richie Anderson They are boarding a triathlon each in Wales, Scotland and England to raise money for the sports charity campaign to help unfortunate people in the UK and around the world.
And on Friday, March 13, the last day of their # Dare2Tri challenge, Kate announced that the British band had made a large donation to their fundraiser.
"Thanks to @coldplay who will donate £ 10k for each triathlon @jowhiley completes! So there is no doubt £ 30k will be added to the total! GO GO GO @richie_anderson @revkatebottley @ BBCRadio2 # Dare2Tri," he tweeted.
Kate Bottley praised Coldplay for the donation.
Jo's team also joined other rockers during the Scottish leg of their trip on Thursday, with Travis Leader Fran Healy Y Biffy clyro bass player James Johnston cycling with them in Glasgow.
The Sport Relief TV telethon airs on BBC One on Friday.
