Coco publishes photo of herself breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter Chanel

In the midst of this terrifying moment of a worldwide and deadly coronavirus epidemic, Coconut and she and Ice T4 year old daughter Chanel We are getting a lot of comforting time for mom and me.

The 40-year-old glamor model posted a photo on her Instagram page on Friday that breastfeeds the boy.

"At a time when the world feels like it's coming to an end … absorb as much love as you can!" she wrote. "I know moms will appreciate this photo! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and I'm getting tons of emails from women / moms who appreciate it bringing light on the subject … I blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I'll write about what it's like to continue breast time with a 4 year old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to talk about it! "