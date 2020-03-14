Coco publishes photo of herself breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter Chanel

In the midst of this terrifying moment of a worldwide and deadly coronavirus epidemic, Coconut and she and Ice T4 year old daughter Chanel We are getting a lot of comforting time for mom and me.
The 40-year-old glamor model posted a photo on her Instagram page on Friday that breastfeeds the boy.
"At a time when the world feels like it's coming to an end … absorb as much love as you can!" she wrote. "I know moms will appreciate this photo! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and I'm getting tons of emails from women / moms who appreciate it bringing light on the subject … I blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I'll write about what it's like to continue breast time with a 4 year old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to talk about it! "
"At this point in breastfeeding it's just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat, so it's not like she's not eating real food …" she continued. "Thanks to everyone who understands my point of view … I see that most of you are eager to take my side and I also agree with you on your journey … Moms of us are connected # breastfeeding to your comfort. "
Coco has occasionally posted photos of her only daughter, Chanel, who is breastfeeding. They have always been met with mixed reactions.
"It's more for convenience …," Coco wrote on Chanel's Instagram page last week. "Of course, I produce less (breast milk), but she only needs it to fall asleep or she needs love from mom during the day."
