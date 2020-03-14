Coco Austin responds to critics who call it 'disgusting' for breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter

%MINIFYHTML49a955f8582208157eca066575ef499611% %MINIFYHTML49a955f8582208157eca066575ef499612%

The Ice-T actress / dancer wife has defended her decision to continue breastfeeding her daughter Chanel at that age, telling a mother who said "Europeans were about 7 years old."

Coco Austin She is still breastfeeding her 4 year old daughter Chanel and is not ashamed of that. On Friday, March 13, the rapper's wife-turned-actor Ice T He shared an intimate photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on her Instagram page while the girl gently touches her mother's cheek.

"At a time when the world feels like it's coming to an end … absorb as much love as you can!" she captioned the click. Coco also used her platform to support other mothers who are still breastfeeding their children. "I know moms out there will appreciate this photo! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and I'm getting tons of emails from women / moms who appreciate it bringing light to the topic."

"I write a baby blog about my trip with Chanel and will soon write about what it's like to continue breast time with a 4-year-old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to talk about it!" She told her followers that they would like to know more about breastfeeding a 4 year old.

Before the foster police taught her about child nutrition, she assured them, "Right now breastfeeding is just for convenience and believe me the girl loves meat, so it's not like she's not eating real food. " He added to his fans: "Thank you to everyone who understands my point of view … I see that most of you are eager to support me and I support you on your journey as well … American moms are connected."

Despite Coco's brief explanation in the caption, some people are still puzzled by her decision to breastfeed her daughter at that age. Someone said to the 40-year-old actress / dancer, "She has 4 years to feed him."

Another similarly commented, "Get that girl a cheeseburger for heaven's sake," to which Coco replied, "Trust me, my tit is just a meat-eating sandwich." Coco also took the time to respond to other reviews, including one that said it was "a bit weird at age 4". The glamor model disagreed, reasoning that "the Europeans were about 7 years old."

Someone else speculated that "this 4-year-old girl still wears diapers too" as it seemed "disturbing" that the girl is still drinking milk from her mother. However, Coco discredited this, saying that her daughter "has been potty trained since she was 2 years old."

Meanwhile, others shared their similar experiences with breastfeeding. "People need to be educated, BUT even if they are not, it's none of their business, regardless of that. That's between you and her. My son is about to turn 4 in a couple of weeks and I have a 2.5 year old son. years … both still careful, "wrote one in the comments section.

"Tandem breastfeeding here 12 days and 28 months," wrote another, while someone else defended Coco, "There is nothing wrong with women breastfeeding their babies because the tits are scientifically to feed babies, but not just for sex. "