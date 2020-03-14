Clare Crawley responds to bachelorette party postponement

Clare CrawleyThe 32 suitors will have to accept this rose on another occasion due to the new coronavirus pandemic and the star of the next season 16 of High school wants to thank the fans for their support.
Warner Bros. Television announced Friday that "with the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution," the studio was halting production of more than 70 shows and pilots, including Season 16 of High school, which was scheduled to start filming that day.
"Well hello! Talk about the most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone's health is the highest priority right now, and as I'm sure you've heard, we're pressing pause for now at shooting High schoolCrawley wrote on Instagram on Friday night.
"We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour, as this is so unpredictable," he continued. "All I know for sure is that my heart is so full of all the love and support so far, and I am still so excited for my journey to begin! I have waited 38 years for these moments, which is a bit more Kisses and hugs "
At least 5,600 people have died from complications from the virus, which affects the respiratory system, and about 150,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was discovered in Wuhan, China late last year. In the United States, where The Bachelor Most of the programs were filmed, the death toll rose to 50, and more than 2,300 people were confirmed to be infected.
Many other television and film studios have halted productions and moved release dates due to the coronavirus epidemic in recent weeks as airlines cut flights, leaders and governments around the world implement travel restrictions. and people isolate themselves at home in an attempt to avoid capture or transmission. infections, many of which show no symptoms for days.
Weeks before Warner Bros. Television's announcement of High school being postponed, sources told E! The news that overseas travel plans for the upcoming season 16 have been suspended due to coronavirus-related health problems. Bachelor Nation shows generally send cast members on short trips around the world during production.
