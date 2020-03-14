Clare Crawley responds to bachelorette party postponement

Clare CrawleyThe 32 suitors will have to accept this rose on another occasion due to the new coronavirus pandemic and the star of the next season 16 of High school wants to thank the fans for their support.

Warner Bros. Television announced Friday that "with the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution," the studio was halting production of more than 70 shows and pilots, including Season 16 of High school, which was scheduled to start filming that day.

"Well hello! Talk about the most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone's health is the highest priority right now, and as I'm sure you've heard, we're pressing pause for now at shooting High schoolCrawley wrote on Instagram on Friday night.

"We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour, as this is so unpredictable," he continued. "All I know for sure is that my heart is so full of all the love and support so far, and I am still so excited for my journey to begin! I have waited 38 years for these moments, which is a bit more Kisses and hugs "