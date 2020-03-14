Chris Kamara studio guest for Castleford vs St Helens | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d11% %MINIFYHTML42f5a3e787165fbc15d0524ce9770c3d12%





Sky Sports Football's Chris Kamara will be the studio guest for Sunday's Super League match between Castleford vs. St Helens, live on Sky Sports Main Event Y Sky Sports Arena!

The match is the only match left in the competition this weekend after the postponement of Leeds Rhinos' trip to France to play Catalans Dragons, which was streamed live on Sky Sports YouTube page.

As such, the clash at Mend-A-Hose Jungle will now air live on Sky Sports starting at 3 p.m., beginning at 3:30 p.m., with a replay at 9:30 p.m.

And alongside Brian Carney and Phil Clarke in the studio will be Kammy. the Goals on Sunday Host is a huge rugby league fan, and you can hear from him on Sunday – awesome Jeff!

Castleford enters the game eager to recover from his narrow 9-8 loss to Warrington Wolves in an exciting competition in the previous round.

Meanwhile, defending champions St Helens are also trying to get back on the winning track after suffering a surprise 12-10 loss at home to the Huddersfield Giants last time out.