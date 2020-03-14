Chris Brown's mom Ammika Harris shares a stunning photo without makeup and explains why she's about to make a bold change in her life

Ammika Harris has decided to make some changes in her life. Through social media, Chris Brown's baby mom shared a stunning photo of herself without makeup.

The model removed all of the foundation, false eyelashes, and lipstick to show off her natural beauty. The new mother took the opportunity to explain that fans will see her without makeup more often.

She said, "You all will see me like this more often now." A fan asked why and added: Are you letting go of what? 💚🌱

She replied: "Of everything that does not serve my soul." A supporter says this: "You are beautiful and your skin is perfect,quot;, what is the secret? 🤔😂 "

One sponsor stated, "You should become a YouTuber. It will help you gain a following because they will get to know you a little better and it will help your modeling career. You are such a beautiful woman inside and out. Don't worry about these trolls here being so disrespectful "

Meanwhile, a source spoke to Hollywood life and explained that baby Aeko's parents get along well.

The source shared: "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will return to the United States soon, and he cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows they are doing well in Germany. and they have great support from Ammika's family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing up. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is absolutely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The family friend also stated: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

There are rumors that the couple may be thinking of getting married in the future.



