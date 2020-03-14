Chris Brown is compared to NeNe leaks due to new blonde hair

%MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537311% %MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537312%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; No Guidance & # 39; He takes to his Instagram account to debut his new blonde hair and also sends prayers to his fans in the caption that says: & # 39; SENDING A PRAYER FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS IT & # 39 ;.

Up News Info – Chris Brown he said goodbye to his black hair. The R&B superstar recently took to social media to debut new blonde hair with perm. However, instead of being praised for his new look, Brown received criticism.

In the photo, the "No Guidance" singer was posing sideways with his eyes closed. Along with the photo, he sent prayers to his fans in the caption he wrote in capital letters, "SENDING A PRAYER FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS IT. LOVE EVERYONE."

%MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537313% %MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537314%

%MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537315% %MINIFYHTML6ceb0a43480b54e6112fa6642cfd537316%

Those who saw her new hairstyle couldn't help comparing it to NeNe leaks& # 39; watch in season 7 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"At the time, the reality TV star was rocking super short bleached hair." Chris Brown out here looked like NeNe Leakes. I'm tired, "said one." He's leaking baby, "another simply echoed.

Another joked, "Isn't this Nene Leakes?" As another guy joked, "No Nene Leakes … CB Leakes". There was also someone who admitted to mistaking him for NeNe, "I honestly thought this was going to be a baby leak photo that he posted for some reason."

There were also some people who accused him of trying to look Justin Bieber, while others thought he was shaking the baby's hair. "Her hair looks like a newborn baby when you start brushing it and it sticks at the ends," someone commented. "Someone said they are trying to look like a newborn baby in the same way that babies have their hair down," said another.

"I love you Chris but reconsider your love for this hair color," one guy gave her advice. "Her hair looks like a headless bowl of noodle head ahhhh," someone else commented.

Brown has yet to comment on the response to his new hair. However, the photo has been removed from his Instagram page.