Choosing How We Remember: Finding Peace One Year After Christchurch | New Zealand

March 15, 2019 was a quiet autumn afternoon in Christchurch, New Zealand, until a gunman opened fire at two mosques, Al Noor and Linwood Islamic Center, during Friday prayers. Fifty-one people died in the attack and 49 others were injured. Exactly a year later, the survivors and their families are trying to find peace, while the memory of what happened still surrounds them.

I – Mazhar

The way we treat our dead says everything about how we choose to live.

%MINIFYHTML3b2099a25d3b6c006faf51615aa978b211% %MINIFYHTML3b2099a25d3b6c006faf51615aa978b212%

Mazhar Syed Ahmed begins each new day with the same routine. Shortly before dawn, he unrolls a prayer mat in his living room and drops to the ground, his forehead, nose, hands, knees, and fingers touching the ground.

He believes that all fortunes, good or bad, are shared out. Almost seven years ago, he moved to Christchurch from Saudi Arabia to study architecture. His family joined him six months later during the month of Ramadan. On that first night, the family went to the Al Noor Mosque, just around the corner from their motel. The raised dome glowed amber, even in the dark. They performed tarawih prayers and broke their fast. A job and a home soon came through connections to the mosque.

But Mazhar believes that his fortune could change at any time. Allah could have written something, he thinks to himself more frequently these days. If God wants it, I will die today.

Mazhar prays inside the Linwood Islamic Center on a Friday in late February (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

He knows that Islamic law has specific protocols for what will happen to his body once his soul has left on that fateful day. Performing these rites for another is a great honor. The responsibility is even greater. You may see something during the ritual: a bruise, a cut, a wound. But injuries written on the body should never be talked about. "You only speak of the good that you see in a corpse," is practically the first thing it says about the rituals of death. "It is unethical to share anything else."

Mazhar's nature is to be gently instructive. He also makes a living this way, teaching architecture at the Canterbury Ara Institute. Its architecture is green, buildings that practically breathe, armored as they are with solar panels. The house of the school of architecture, called Kahukura (Maori for "mainly cape,quot;), it has a patterned façade, symbolizing the inner woven strands of fine Maori layer. Also, harvest solar energy. Right now, Mazhar is sitting deep inside the soft cape fill, on a break between classes.

Start a demo: First, put a pen to rest inside a scarf (the same scarf that cried just moments before). Then fold the scarf inward over the pen, making sure the sides overlap, while the ends at the top and bottom hang loose, making it easy to tie.

"There is a body here," he says.

There were 50 families, 50 exponential emotions. It was as if you were a point of convergence for each of those emotions. Mazhar

He is imitating the Islamic process of wrapping a body, the kafan, which follows another burial rite, ghusl, during which a body is washed by close family or same-sex friends. These religious rites take place on a tight schedule, with tradition calling the funeral as soon as possible. But, in the days after the mass shooting, the procedure collided with the spiritual. How do they quickly bury victims of a massacre and still meet the demands of modern crime scene forensics?

The first bodies were released two days after the attacks. In some cases, victim identification took more than a week to complete. At this time, the families' pain and turmoil felt agitated as an army of volunteers mobilized to fulfill their wishes.

Mazhar explains how the initial horror gave way to a logistics nightmare. Among the deceased were citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Palestine, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and, finally, when a 51st person died of their injuries in May . Turkey. "There were 50 families, 50 exponential emotions," he recalls. "It was like you were a point of convergence for each of those emotions."

Sarah, Mazhar's wife, plays scrabble with her 11-year-old son Umar at home (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Mazhar, who is 48 years old, is not much taller than the handlebars of the bicycle he rides. It has a gentle and gentle nature, and this has the effect of reassuring others. Sarah, his wife, feared that this same softness might leave him exposed during the task ahead. "He did a good thing, mashallah (God intended)."

He worked alongside four coroners and three other cultural support staff members at the funeral home. An operating table was kept free to embalm. The other tables were occupied with seams, washing, and wrapping. A body can spend up to four hours on the table, depending on the extent of the damage. The room often smelled sweetly of camphor oil, tarnished in every shroud.

That day a year ago, Mazhar fled the Linwood Islamic Center to architecture school, his shirt soaked in the blood of a friend whose wound he had, trying to stop the bleeding. On the bike ride, he called his mother in Hyderabad, India. He left a voice message: "You may hear something on the news. Don't worry, I'm safe." Although, while pedaling, he felt like a living target.

The gunman had been standing right in front of him when his AR-15 style rifle clinked empty. Mazhar had been twisting his body, writhing, preparing to receive the bullets.

In all, he was called to perform ghusl on 17 bodies. Such prolonged contact with the dead is not easy.

"Most of them you knew from their faces," he says. "Some of them were smiling."

II – Hasan

After Hasan Abdullah scaled the wall behind the Al Noor Mosque and made it to safety, they handed him a phone. Remember the first question the policeman asked the other side: What was the shooter's ethnic origin?

He gave a detailed description: white, man, strong constitution, military clothing, bulletproof vest, carrying a semi-automatic weapon. The voice on the other side didn't seem to believe that the shooter could be white. "I'm not trying to be racial here," says Hasan, "but that was what happened when I had a conversation with the police."

Hasan prays at the Al Noor Mosque (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Hasan also remembers the respondent's next question. How many people were shot? Certain images reproduced in your mind. Several hundred worshipers gathered in orderly lines, just 10 minutes earlier. A tangle of limbs as they climbed on top of each other to escape. The men trapped helpless in the corners of the room, shot at point-blank range. The bodies piling up.

"Fifty people," he supposed.

Earlier that morning, the skies had opened. If not for the rain, Hasan would have joined Friday prayers two hours away in Ashburton. He works as an account manager for a roofing company, which means he travels back and forth. But that morning he was calling clients from Christchurch, trying to close important businesses over the phone and waiting for the showers to pass.

Not such a bad turn of events, he thought to himself. At least Haniyah, her seven-year-old daughter, would enjoy the surprise when Baba pulled her out of school that afternoon. Now there would be time to practice batting before the sun went down. He was still learning to adopt a balanced batting stance, protecting his wicket. He would pitch soft deliveries and his two-year-old son Yahya would walk down the driveway to retrieve the ball. Ayesha would perch at the door to watch, cradling her six-month-old daughter Maryam.

Hasan's wife Ayesha and daughter Haniyah (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Shortly after 1 p.m., he hung up the phone and headed for Al Noor. He joined the second row just as the imam began to give the khutbah (sermon) in Arabic. A few minutes later, as the imam repeated the khutbah in English, he heard a succession of loud, creaking noises. He turned to see a lone gunman, dressed as a commando. He remembers stiffening, not believing what was happening.

"I was honestly waiting for my bullet," he says. "He was half dead there. I didn't expect to get out alive."

The men who saved Hasan left this world before them: their limp bodies fell on him and protected him; the blood dripping onto their hands was still warm with the life it had left them. At first his face was uncovered. He repositioned himself as the gunman left to retrieve a third round, covering his head under the soft padding of someone's stomach, and instead leaving his legs exposed.

A phone rang in his pocket when the gunman returned. He emptied eight more bullets into a corpse. In either direction he heard noises, he fired his shotgun.

Ayesha could also have been calling Hasan. His phone was in the car, parked in front of the mosque.

The gunman had another weapon tied to his head, a camera that broadcast live video of the mass shooting to the Internet. Finally, the shooting stopped, and shortly afterward the video broadcast dropped. Hasan escaped through a window. While images continue to be uploaded and removed from the Internet, and anyone who shares processed copies, at least in New Zealand, there are no such measures to remove intrusive thoughts.

"I still hear the screaming," he says. "People lose their lives and take their last breath."

He no longer feels like the person he was before, the man with the will to live, always working to achieve his goals. He lies awake, cycling through those moments. Why did I survive when so many died? I could have done something. Why didn't I stop the shooter?

Flower tribute seen outside Al Noor Mosque on March 27, 2019 (File: Reuters)

He was prescribed sleeping pills and antidepressants, but was concerned that they might become addictive. He tried to speak to a counselor. She told him to trust those around him, to open up to friends and family. It is not that easy. He and his wife have discussed career change, recycling in some form of public service. She knows the broadest summary of what happened that day. Hasan does not want to share the burden beyond that. She has to take care of the children, he reasons to himself.

His children, at least, have kept him away from the abyss, giving him strength to continue. He returned to work after a month, but returned to the mosque even earlier. Remember the flower garlands, small pebbles with koru patterns (a spiral shape based on the appearance of a new drop-down silver fern frond) and other messages of support.

He always returns to the same place, where he knelt in prayer that day. I must have survived for some reason, he will think to himself. You must have chosen me to do something good.

III – Rahimi

As Nor Azila Abd Wahid listened carefully to the neurosurgeon one January afternoon, he did not need much to explain. The operation would connect an electrode through her husband's spinal cord to her brain.

That she understood.

A chip, embedded in his skin, could be pressed like a button each time the pain felt more intense. Or instead, you could trigger the trigger through an app on your phone. The chip would immediately stimulate his brain, inducing a level of pain relief, enough to help him sleep through the night and perhaps even return to his job, as a robotics technician at a dairy company, during the day.

This implant would be a last resort. The possibilities of being explored earlier are limitless and narrow, mostly an ever-dizzying painkiller cocktail. Ask him today and he will summarize this vague forecast in one sentence. "I could get it back, maybe not."

That is the unknowable part.

Even when the neurosurgeon assured them otherwise, the terms of the conversation had shifted to pain control, far from standing up again.

Neither Azila's husband, whose name is Rahimi Ahmad, was sitting next to him in a wheelchair, taking in the news.

Rahimi prays at home (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Neither Azila's own deeply specialized research is found in a sister field of biomedical engineering. For the past few years, he has tried a new type of biodegradable implant, one that would make the healing process for certain injuries less mysterious. The day before the shooting, he defended his doctorate based on this investigation. This highly conductive implant, made of hydrogel and lyocell, would act as a recognition for broken bones, communicating information to doctors about the bone's condition. Once the bone heals, the implant will simply biodegrade in the human body. "Without any toxicity at all," he explains.

This is a big difference between your implant and the proposed brain stimulator chip. The Rahimi implant would not be biodegradable. "It will be in the body forever," she says before clarifying that a second operation may one day be necessary to remove the implant.

Since the shootings, her husband's diet has been restricted along with her movement. Certain fruits and vegetables, such as those high in acid such as pears, limes, apples, and mangoes, appear to cause dislocating pain in your foot. No fruit or vegetable is worth that pain, he says.

Instead, his wife has come up with a revolving menu of white meat and other vegetables.

For Nor Azila, cooking represents many things. This is how she finds peace of mind; what you do to relieve stress after a long day in the laboratory. Although the New Zealand government has financially helped the family, cooking is also a valuable stream of income. Ni Azila runs a small catering business from the family's small kitchen, preparing several hundred dishes at once, mainly for international students or Malaysian tourists. Their specialties are authentically Malaysian; dishes like briyani, chicken rendang, served alongside coconut rice, washed down with sugary tea and delicate kuih cakes for dessert.

"You have to put all your love into the food," she says, "that's what makes your kitchen really enjoyable."

Neither does Azila cook in the family kitchen (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

On March 15 of last year, Nor Azila was preparing a great family lunch to celebrate her PhD. Her husband and 11-year-old son Ahmad Razif attended Friday prayers. A single bullet would enter her husband's stomach, exploding on impact, leaving many small fragments scattered near her spine. "I celebrated my doctorate in a different way," she says. "In the hospital with him."

Neither did Azila barely stray from his side for the next six days while in a coma, and during four surgeries to remove pieces of shrapnel. Those remaining shards are inoperable now. "They will also be in the body forever," she says.

Meanwhile, Nor Azila's mother traveled from Malaysia to care for her children, Ahmad and Nur Faiqah, the couple's eight-year-old daughter.

Ahmad had been separated from his father during the shooting. Someone helped him cross a wall into a neighbor's garden. Rahimi's first words after waking up from his coma were: "Where's Ahmad?" He could not believe that his son had survived. Neither Azila took the boy to visit him the next day as evidence. But Rahimi noticed a change in him immediately: the boy who was once a joker was almost dumb. He refused to say a word about what had happened that day.

I still hear the screaming. People lose their lives, they take their last breath. Hasan

Ahmad's silence worries Rahimi more than her own physical recovery. Towards the middle of last year, the family returned to Malaysia for three months. Rahimi underwent a traditional Malay urut acupuncture and massage course during that time, sponsored by the Malaysian government. This hug with open arms was a kind of investment. Almost six years ago, the family had moved to New Zealand for lack of alternatives after the Malaysian government was unable to support Nor Azila's studies.

Still, the pain and dose of Rahimi were reduced after this treatment. And being in Malaysia seemed to help Ahmad even more. The food and family sights of childhood comforted him.

There were also many good memories for her parents. Rahimi and Nor Azila first met as students, a courtship that stood the test of time as they both studied for qualifications. But not everything is bathed in such a warm glow. Neither Azila would have to get up before dawn, an effort to overcome the traffic crisis to work every morning. Walking to Bangi, a busy metropolitan area on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, was not an option.

"You wouldn't walk," says Rahimi.

IV – Tyrone

Today, Tyrone Smith has a firmly planted foot in every world. It was not always the case. If you want to know the whole story, the plot threads can be traced through the ink on his arm. Long before converting to Islam 14 years ago, he was clenching his teeth as a crude, Greek-inspired tattoo, no more than a scribble, was chiseled over his shoulder. Later, as a new convert during Hajj, the cries of "haram! Haram! Haram!" other faithful seemed to follow him wherever he went. "Can you tell them that I am a convert and that I had already done so before I became a Muslim?" he said to his friend.

Even so, he always wanted to tattoo his whakapapa (genealogy) on his arm. He even remembers asking his teacher, who instructed him in Islam, if a fatwa could allow this. "No. It is totally prohibited."

A few years later, there was a period when her faith faltered. He stopped his prayers, stopped visiting the mosque. He blamed the local Muslim community at the time. Reflecting on those days now, he thinks the problem was himself. "I just wanted to go back to the world I knew, the world I came from. Back to drinking, back to drugs."

One day, when his faith was at its lowest point, he decided to have his ta moko (traditional Maori tattoo) done anyway, secretly tailored over the top of the youthful doodle of his youth. "What the hell have you done?" he remembers his wife, also an MaOri converts to Islam, telling him.

his tā moko spirals around his biceps, depicting the stories of his tūpuna and tīpuna (ancestors), and even incorporates tatau (traditional Samoan tattoo) design elements to honor his brother-in-law's connection to Samoa.

What seemed like a contradiction doesn't seem to be like that now.

Tyrone prays at home (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Tyrone was not at the mosque on the afternoon of March 15. He was working when he got a call from a fellow convert, who was hiding behind a car. "There is a white man in an armored vest. He is shooting everyone, brother. All dead. Hundreds of people dead, brother. Mom is there." Sometimes Tyrone's working life can seem like converging paths. He has worked in many different social contexts, most recently helping whānau (families) in vulnerable situations. This meant, fortunately, that there was a trained trauma counselor in the office to act as a guide while comforting his friend on the phone. He remembers thinking later, what the hell is going on? What is the mindset? It is this? Does Armageddon start today?

That night, he was sitting with some other Maori converts. Islam is estimated to be the fastest growing religion among Maori with over 1,000 converts recorded during New Zealand's last census, compared to less than 100 just 20 years earlier. But faith remains a small minority, only 0.19 percent of total Maori population.

Even as the men tried to comfort each other, a feeling of anxiety washed over the room. Until another Muslim man, not MaOri Convert, appeared with a case of beers. "I know this is haram, but you need to drink a beer or two. I don't want you to go home to your families and you're not in the head." Alcohol decreased and rest was easier that night. There were many sleepless nights ahead.

The tapu (restriction) was lifted from the Linwood Islamic Center eight days after the shooting. In this case, the tapu was spiritual and physical: an apprehensive energy after the attack, but also a literal police cordon that had prevented access. On that day, the leaders of the Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tūāhuriri tribes arrived to support the Muslim community. Two whole vans. "Many of them had nothing to do with our community before that, due to cultural differences. But they appeared sitting among us." He remembers looking around, seeing kaumātua and kuia (Maori elders) on all sides. There was a karakia (Mathe ori prayer used to invoke protection) and then the Linwood Islamic Center was officially reopened.

Armed policemen stand guard outside the Al Noor mosque on April 1, 2019 (File: Reuters)

He spoke to an old man about the Ratana movement. At one point, the man paused.

"Are you …?"

"METERaori, cousin. "

"Kia pray, boy! I wasn't sure. I looked at your arm and saw that ta moko. "

The words of a kaumātua remain with him.

"This is their whare (house), here in whenua (land). But whenua itself is our responsibility. That belongs to us."

V – Mazhar

The whale is set back from the street, down a long driveway. At the time of prayer, the Linwood Islamic Center may seem modest against the incoming tide of colorful worshipers. Between sentences, that same building may seem a little lonely, lost in a sea of ​​granite. The empty lot in the front is a parking lot. The next lot was once a fast food restaurant. The distinctive curvature of a loop passing through its sides. Behind the old restaurant building there is another car park.

The Linwood Islamic Center has undergone several states of renewal since it was first established three years ago. The original location was a two-bedroom rental. A room, in fact, was still occupied by a tenant at the time. A mattress would be pushed into a corner before prayers. The numbers grew and grew, quickly surpassing that first place. The second location was a community room in Philipstown. But in a few months, the congregation also exceeded that space. The mosque was moved to its current facilities, on the grounds of a former Bahá & # 39; í community center, in early 2018.

Those reasons might look quite different soon.

The exterior of the Linwood Islamic Center (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Months ago, an anonymous donor from the United Arab Emirates gifted $ 1.1 million to a third party, who then bought the surrounding land on behalf of the Linwood Muslim community. The idea is to demolish the ruined community center and build a new mosque, the center of a large multicultural center. The same financier will also contribute money for the construction of the center, pending the delivery of a final design concept.

Now if only all parties involved could come to an agreement on that design.

It is a Friday afternoon in late February. Chaining his bike back, Mazhar stops to wipe the sweat off his forehead. It is a little late, the imam is already giving the khutbah. The small prayer room is crowded with people, about 60 people. Many peoples of the world are gathered in this crowd, Pākehā (New Zealand whites) and MaOri between them. Some wear traditional clothing, including the keffiyeh headdress, although most wear western clothing. Mazhar quickly goes through his ablutions, before tiptoeing into the room, looking for a place in the front row. Then he will apologize for looking distracted. "The emotional, the spiritual and the professional are blurred when I come here now."

In the year since the shootings, Mazhar realizes that he no longer experiences the same shades of emotion. Sometimes, in moments of inactivity, you feel trapped by uncontrollable anger. His response has been to work harder, to do more. "God gives courage," he says, waving his own trauma with his hand.

A monument is a dead wall. It is a static wall. You want something to give back, something to rebuild the community. Mazhar

The professional remains a recent addition. In recent months, Mazhar has spearheaded an ambitious plan to reinvent the image of the Linwood Islamic Center in New Zealand. The design would unite Islam and I love youaori (the Maori world), becoming a marae-mosque hybrid (a marae is a holy place for New Zealand Maori and other Polynesian cultures).

According to Mazhar, Islam does not prohibit such an integrated design. "A mosque in Islam does not have to have a particular shape, a particular architectural style. It must be facing Mecca, and it must be clean enough to pray. That is the only basic requirement."

Ideally, this design would also meet the strict criteria of the Living Building Challenge. This means that construction would follow sustainable construction practices, use locally sourced wood to ensure a lower carbon footprint, and be built with local labor. The building would give, rather than consume, thick solar panels, producing enough additional energy to share with the surrounding neighborhood.

In an artist's impression, the curve of New Zealand's native silver fern blends into the mosque's raised dome. Fern tessellations are multi-colored, a tribute to the multi-ethnic diversity of Christchurch's Muslim community. The dome is surrounded by four tall minarets, each with a wind turbine to harvest more energy reserves.

But there are competing schools of thought and powerful external influences. A consulting architect has been designated for the project at the request of the funder.

Mazhar with his son, Umar (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Mazhar is concerned that the potential of this design becomes debris in muddy waters. That a completely different design can find favor, one that rejects the principles of sustainable design in favor of building materials abroad and cheap labor for foreign workers. "No puedo entender por qué no solo generamos los fondos localmente,quot;, dice.

Los gestos arquitectónicos a gran escala aún tienen cierto poder imaginativo en Christchurch, una ciudad que continúa midiendo su recuperación desde el terremoto de 2011 que mató a 185 personas en términos de estructuras de nueva construcción que se elevan en su horizonte.

En noviembre, los planes para un monumento conmemorativo de $ 9,5 millones para los que murieron en los tiroteos de la mezquita, en forma de un complejo parque ajardinado y una gran fuente de agua ornamental, se suspendieron. Si bien la propuesta contó con el apoyo inicial de la Federación de Asociaciones Islámicas de Nueva Zelanda (FIANZ), otros líderes de la comunidad musulmana local calificaron la propuesta de "obscena,quot;.

Mazhar tiende a estar de acuerdo. "Un monumento es un muro muerto,quot;, dice. "Es un muro estático. Quieres algo que devuelva, algo que reconstruya la comunidad,quot;.

"Este edificio,quot;, dice, refiriéndose a la mezquita marae, "debería convertirse en ese ícono,quot;.

VI – Tyrone

Tyrone tiene algunas preocupaciones. No rehuye las emociones cuando las expresa. "Siempre lo explico en un lenguaje simple: si robo tu casa y luego digo que quiero hacer la obra de Dios allí, ¿crees que Dios me bendecirá?" he says. "¿Después de que te lo haya quitado?"

Se refiere a construir en tierras iwi (tierras tribales) sin consentimiento. Robar, en este contexto, no sería consultar a la gente de la tierra, también conocida como mana whenua (el iwi o hapū que tienen la autoridad tradicional sobre la tierra).

Dibuja un mapa en el reverso de un sobre, dividiendo Christchurch en varias zonas sobre las cuales diferentes iwi tienen jurisdicción. También podría ser una página arrancada de los archivos históricos de asentamientos de tierras a cuadros de Nueva Zelanda.

Estas no son reflexiones aleatorias. Ha estado actuando como asesor cultural en la remodelación del Centro Islámico de Linwood, intentando casarse con el Islam y te ao Mao yo. O tal vez solo organice una cita para tomar un café.

Pero primero, dice, es importante entender qué es tikanga (Maori costumbre) y el Islam tienen en común. Mucho al parecer. Tyrone enumera los puntos en común: la importancia de la familia, los niños, la educación, el cuidado de sus vecinos. "Obtenemos esta narrativa de que los musulmanes tienen formas extrañas e incómodas,quot;, dice. "Y podrían obtener esa narrativa sobre nosotros, como Maori, tener una mentalidad de pandilla ". Pero, en realidad, los dos sistemas de valores son casi idénticos.

Tyrone, ambos Maori and Muslim, es asesor cultural para la remodelación de Linwood (Ethan Donnell / Al Jazeera)

Entonces, ¿cuándo se enteró del concepto de la mezquita marae? "Cambiador de juego, hombre,quot;.

"Un no Mami persona se ha acercado a esta idea ", dice." Lo cual me entusiasmó. Porque exactamente quiero eso. Pero no quería empujar mi agenda ".

Su papel ahora es pararse en el medio, haciendo conexiones. Quizás más fácil decirlo que hacerlo. He explains how these days whenever the Christchurch City Council wishes to build on iwi land, mana whenua are always consulted first. This was an ongoing attempt to right historic injustices; many Māori had been stripped of ancestral lands under the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. "You should respect the people of the land," says Tyrone. "Hold that conversation." Tikanga and Islamic law both agree on this point, he says, referring specifically to the concept of adab in Islam; good manners and a basic sense of humanity.

A non-Māori person has approached this idea. Which excited me … You should respect the people of the land. Tyrone

Who are the people of the land in this case? Ngāi Tahu are the local iwi in Christchurch, while Ngāi Tūāhuriri are the hapū (Māori subtribe) with traditional authority over the area now known as the suburb of Linwood. Tyrone drops a finger onto Linwood, found to the east of the city centre, on his hand drawn map, indicating as much. He explains how he first put the architect leading the project in touch with an advisor from the hapū. While there had been an initial consultation, no formal agreement between the two had been reached. METROāori symbols had since been crudely incorporated into an early design, including kahukura (in this context the attribute of a God who would appear as a rainbow, offering advice in times of war) being used as a decorative rainbow on a ceiling.

There is hope still. Tyrone had reconnected the architect with mana whenua for further consultation before the design concept goes public. This would ensure the mana (intrinsic value) of the local people was only enhanced through the design. "He,amp;#39;s doing his best," says Tyrone.

Tyrone recognises the unity that emerged in the wake of the mass shooting is fragile. He worries that without proper consultation any future partnership between iwi and the Muslim community would be damaged.

"But we,amp;#39;ll still be thankful for the marae," he says. "Or whatever gets built."

VII – Hasan

One evening in late February, Hasan was driving home from Ashburton. The daylight was fading, and he could see the headlights of a commercial truck ahead. He suspects the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Whatever the case, the truck slid over the median line and into the path of his company vehicle. He instinctively swerved left, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision. The truck instead hit his rear bumper, sending him careening off the road.

The truck driver continued on until he was chased down by a motorist who had witnessed the scene.

The company vehicle was a total write off. Hasan, miraculously, stepped from the wreckage unscathed. He was a little shaken, though only for a few hours.

"This is becoming a habit," he says, wryly, now.

Far from seeing himself as bulletproof, this serves instead as another sign to him of some greater purpose. He seems to have found that path now.

Hasan plays in the park with his son, Yahya (Ethan Donnell/Al Jazeera)

Hasan,amp;#39;s kids are pretty rough while he plays with them. He presents his back as a saddle. Haniyah, a little too old for such play, jumps on. Yahya has grown to be possessive of baba, and tries to knock her off the summit. Maryam toddles now, joining in on the fun. The roughhousing does not seem to exhaust him. He feels invincible.

At first, he had considered retraining as a police officer. Most advice, however, suggested the training and cadet years would be too physical for a man entering his 40th year. So, instead, Ayesha has filed paperwork to study nursing. The family will maintain the status quo until she begins classes in July. But when that does happen Hasan intends to become a stay-at-home father during the day, and find shift work in the evenings.

"I can do it for them," he says.

VIII – Rahimi

Rahimi lies flat on his back, while his son slowly yet forcefully presses his knee down to his chest. You can hear the struggle in his laboured breathing, and see the pain written on his face. But after a few minutes of repeating this motion, his leg seems more limber, comfortable in the motion.

The exercises take roughly 15 minutes each day, depending on his level of pain. They are not steered towards helping him walk again. The idea is to ensure his body does not atrophy from lack of movement.

Even so, the ultimate goal is still getting back on his feet. He wants to go hiking in the Cashmere Hills at the southern end of Christchurch. "I am still positive that I can walk again. But if not, it,amp;#39;s OK," he shrugs. "I did that one before."

Rahimi performs his physio exercises, with the help of his son, Ahmad Razif (Ethan Donnell/Al Jazeera)

A final decision about the brain stimulator implant was still pending from his neurosurgeon.

Ahmad Razif and Nur Faiqah have taken up karate lessons. Nor Azila snaps photos on her phone, scrolling through them later. Ahmad has a look of stern concentration on his face, but in everyday motion his nerves have settled. He seems happy, playing with a troupe of Star Wars Lego figurines. "He can talk a little bit about the incident now," says Nor Azila.

Nor Azila is busy as ever, back in the lab for hours at a time. She beams with pride as she shows photos from her recent graduation. There is still some way to go, she says, before experiments on her implant will move from in-vitro to animal or human subjects.

The family is due to move into a new home next month. One with ramps for easy wheelchair access and supportive railing in the bathroom and restroom. The home also has a much larger kitchen. "What will I do with all that space?" she asks.

IX – Mazhar

A sacred place need not be solemn. Look to the Al Noor Mosque for proof. Although security measures are tighter, the doors of the mosque are still open to anyone. Pass through them and you,amp;#39;re likely to hear a polite "hello, brother,quot; or “as-salamu alaykum”. Often the racket of children playing trails down the long corridor leading to the main prayer room.

This afternoon only muffled sobs lead down that hallway. A woman has travelled from Bombay, India, a 16-hour flight from New Delhi before the connecting Auckland-Christchurch flight. An exhausting pilgrimage. Barely sleeping, she has travelled that distance for her father. She wants to know where he spent his last moments. Where he bowed in prostration that day. Where he died.

The Al Noor Mosque (Getty Images)

Mazhar came this afternoon to meet a friend. Instead he finds a sister, deep in grief, attended by two other women, trying to provide her some relief. He asks who her father was. The woman tells him.

"I washed the body," he responds.

He shows her the spot where her father died. She asks him questions. He explains where each of the bullets hit. He details, unsparingly, the wounds they left on his body.

At her request, he tries to make her a witness, as best he can, to those moments, both the brutal death and ritualistic cleansing that followed. This information is hers to know, he reasons. May the knowledge bring her some comfort.

She thanks him, dries her tears, and walks down the hallway into the daylight.