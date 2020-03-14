Celebrities with transgender boy

%MINIFYHTML12aee3188420fc1736aba97f4da881ac11% %MINIFYHTML12aee3188420fc1736aba97f4da881ac12%

From the most recent case to the past, this is how famous parents deal with their children's gender transition in the midst of public debate about whether or not it is the right decision.

Up News Info – With increased support for the LGBTQ + community in general and transgender people in particular, more people have bravely stepped out of the closet and publicly addressed their sexuality. While this movement will always meet pros and cons, the debate will only escalate when the individual is still young, prompting detractors and critics alike to judge whether the time is right for someone to make the gender transition.

In this case, the role of those close to the person involved is crucial in helping the individual through the difficult time. Unfortunately, not all children and adolescents are blessed with families that can fully accept their gender transitions.

Since celebrity families are always in the spotlight, their reactions and actions when faced with these kinds of issues are often exposed. Learning from recent and past cases, here are famous parents who raise transgender children. However, not everyone reacted positively to their children's transition decision.

1. Dwyane Wade Instagram %MINIFYHTML12aee3188420fc1736aba97f4da881ac15% %MINIFYHTML12aee3188420fc1736aba97f4da881ac16% Having been one of the celebrity couples known as a role model, Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle Union They have given an example of being caring parents. The retired professional basketball player and his wife had repeatedly defended Zaya, who was born as Sion, against internet trolls who criticized his way of dressing, before Dwyane confirmed that his son is transgender during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Dwyane's announcement was met with supportive and negative responses, with Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie against each other. Those critics mostly argued that Zaya, at 12, is too young to make the decision. Regardless, the former Miami Heat star and his actress wife continued to show their unwavering support after Zaya made her first red carpet appearance after she came out as a transgender at the Truth Awards in March 2020 along with her father and his stepmother.

2. Cynthia Nixon Instagram Cynthia Nixon, who shares two children with her former partner Danny Mozes, revealed in 2018 that her oldest son is transgender. In an Instagram post celebrating her son's graduation from the University of Chicago, she wrote: "I am very proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (named Seph) who graduated from college this month." As his graduation day coincided with the 14th Annual Trans Day of Action, the "Sex and the city"added star", I salute him and everyone else who dials in today's #TransDayofAction. #TDOA ". The 53-year-old actress also praised Seph, who was born as Samantha in 1996, during an interview with Us Weekly. "I'm very proud of him," she said in 2019. Addressing people's reactions when she publicly shared Shep's new gender identity, she admitted: "There were some general voices of support, but overall it wasn't a great deal. I was a little surprised by what an event was not, which is how far we have come in such a short time. "

3. Ally Sheedy Twitter Ally Sheedyonly child with actor David Lansbury She is transgender. Born Rebecca in 1994, she is now called Beckett. "He had identified himself as a queer gender and fluid gender and was now saying that he really feels that he identifies with being a man and that hormones will help him on his journey," her mother explained in the "Boom! Lawyered" podcast in 2017. "I just of receiving, I didn't have a judgment on Beck himself, I was just scared. I really was scared of the whole (transition) process. " Admitting that she had no idea about her transition process, Ally shared: "I needed two things. I needed him to educate me in a very patient and loving way, I didn't feel like I was making judgments just because I didn't understand. And I also needed to understand I had to educate myself on what the hell hormones were and what was going to happen. " She added, "I love Beck, so I wanted to support him; I always wanted to support Beck on any particular trip."

4. Warren Beatty and Annette Bening WENN / Instagram / Avalon Warren beatty Y Annette Bening They have four children and their oldest son is transgender. Speaking publicly about Stephen Ira, who was born as Kathlyn Elizabeth, the "Bonnie and Clyde" star said in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair: "He is a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children." Annette has also praised her transgender activist son, who started the transition at age 14. "I'm super proud of him," she told The Observer in 2017. She also talked about how she gracefully navigated her journey after identifying herself as transgender. , telling AARP magazine: "He has accomplished something very challenging with great style and great intelligence."

5. Cher WENN / Joseph Marzullo Cherafternoon son Sonny Bono, Chaz Bono, is one of those well-known figures whose gender transitions were widely covered by the media. Born Chastity Bono, Chaz publicly came out as a lesbian in 1995, before identifying as a man in 2009. In 2010, Chaz legally changed her gender and name after a two-year transition process. She shared her journey from woman to man in the 2011 documentary "Becoming Chaz" In 2013, Cher admitted that accepting her son's gender transition was "difficult at first." She told The Mirror: "I felt really supportive since we had talked about it over the years … It was difficult for a mother. She had this child and was expecting the new child." But the transition brought them closer to each other. While admitting she misses Chaz's old voice, the "Believe" singer said, "The loss I thought I was going to feel, I don't feel one iota."

6. Sade Instagram Singing partner Sade He also shared the same experience with Cher. Her son with his ex, Jamaican music producer Bob Morgan, came out as a transgender in 2016 on National Departure Day, identifying himself as Izaak Theo Adu. After undergoing breast removal surgery in 2017, Izaak had a 'painful' gender reassignment in 2019 at age 23. Later she thanked her mother for staying by her side throughout the process. "It has been a long and hard road, but we made it!" He wrote on Instagram. "We will return home! Thank you for being by my side these past 6 months, Mumma." He added: "Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are difficult, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens."

7. R. Kelly WENN / Paper Magazine / Judy Eddy While R. Kelly Much has been made of him recently due to allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him, not much is known about his three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Andrea Lee, also known as Drea Kelly. One of them is Jay, who was born Jaya. Although he was born as a woman, he identified himself as a man from the age of 6 or 7. When she went public in 2014, Jay revealed that she first told her mother via text message, believing that "she would love me no matter what." Jay admitted that he was "a little" scared to tell his father because they had a complicated relationship, although he felt that the singer "probably does know." In a radio interview that took place a few weeks later, Kelly seemed to still be denying her son's transition, but later in the same interview, she expressed her support for all her children and said, "It doesn't matter who they are or who they are. They are, they are still your children, you love them, you know? You have to support them. You want to support them … At the end of the day it is no longer about me. It is about three adorable, charming children that I am in love with and who are in love from my ".

8. Charlize Theron WENN / Cousart / JFXimages Charlize Theron She adopted her first child, Jackson, in 2012 and introduced her baby to the world as a child. But after some controversy because Jackson was seen wearing a dress, the "Bomb"Star told Daily Mail in 2019 that Jackson is a girl." I thought she was a boy too, "he said," until he looked at me when I was 3 years old and said, 'I'm not a boy!' " Charlize, who also has a daughter named August, whom she adopted in 2015, said she became a caring mother for her two daughters: "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world they are as they grow up. And who they want to be, it's not for me to decide. " The 44-year-old actress also emphasized the importance of addressing Jackson with the correct pronoun. "I think it became more difficult for us as it grew that people still wrote about her in the wrong pronouns," she told Pride Source, "and also kept talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. . "