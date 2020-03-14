Cedars-Sinai installs overflow stores outside of Beverly Hills, Marina Del Rey hospitals for coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Cedars-Sinai has installed temporary tents outside of emergency departments at area hospitals to provide additional capacity for an expected increase in patients with potentially COVID-19 related symptoms.

The hospital said the measure was carried out following instructions from local, state and national public health authorities.

The temporary rooms, located in a parking lot at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills and a parking lot at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, will give doctors and nurses the ability to screen multiple patients.

Cedars-Sinai encouraged patients with fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms to call their primary care physicians and not visit emergency rooms.