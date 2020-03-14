CDCR; Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Orange counties suspend inmate visiting hours, LASD quarantines 60 inmates – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd977ae34b49eb09305df50c935a0638911% %MINIFYHTMLd977ae34b49eb09305df50c935a0638912%

– The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Orange counties have announced temporary suspension of visiting hours due to concerns about the coronavirus.

But on Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that 60 inmates throughout the county were quarantined as a precautionary measure over concerns about the coronavirus. The department said that at this time none of the inmates has tested positive for the disease.

On Wednesday, CDCR said family visits, including night visits, would still take place as scheduled.

"CDCR values ​​visiting as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions to protect the health and well-being of all who live, work and visit state prisons," the department said in a release. .

– CA fixes (@CACorrections) March 12, 2020

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it would do the same, suspending all visiting hours in Los Angeles County jails from Friday until further notice. The measure was recommended by Los Angeles County Correctional Health Services.

LASD said the jails at each patrol station would continue to operate normally, but would only allow visits by lawyers and professionals.

Also Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said that while there have been no identified cases of COVID-19 in the county, the department would suspend inmate visits to the main jail starting Saturday.

"The Sheriff's Office values ​​visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time we must make difficult decisions to protect the health and well-being of all who live, work, and visit our correctional facilities," the department said in a statement.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that it would temporarily suspend visits to all jail facilities, with the exception of attorney visits, beginning Saturday, March 16 and running through Monday, March 16.