CDC models show potentially high number of coronavirus deaths, but latest interventions may be delayed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Closed schools, empty auditoriums, and canceled events are needed according to a model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just obtained by the New York Times, of what could happen if people ignore experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the worst case, the model says the disease will spread for up to 18 months, infecting between 160 million and 214 million Americans and killing between 200,000 and 1.7 million people.

"The model, hopefully, shouldn't hold up because we've made a lot of changes," said Dr. Duman Radhakrishna, president of infection prevention at Dignity Health. "One of the things is that we have moved from containment to mitigation."

Radhakrishna said some have called it an overreaction: closing schools, a renewed focus on handwashing, and canceling large-scale events has already saved lives, slowed the spread of disease, and prevented large numbers of people from getting sick from one. time.

"Hopefully everyone gets close to the plate, everyone makes those little changes in their lives, regardless of where they are," he said. "We should be able to control it, but if we don't, it's a problem."

Epidemiologists are closely monitoring outbreaks in other countries in an effort to understand what Los Angeles and the rest of the United States might face, especially in Italy, where hospitals have been overrun with patients and CDC models showed that the United States could face a similar fate.

But if Americans continue to heed the warnings of local public health officials, there is a good chance that the spread of the disease will slow, giving the health system a chance to catch up.