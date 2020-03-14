Caroline Dubois wins in the first qualifying round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec11% %MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec12%

Delfine Persoon, former enemy of Katie Taylor, surprised in the first round





%MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec13% %MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec14%











0:56



Caroline Dubois won her first career fight at a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday

Caroline Dubois won her first career fight at a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday

%MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec15% %MINIFYHTMLbb6cd7191fe10f6c20dda1d2a924f1ec16%

Caroline Dubois won her first career fight at a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Londoner beat Ala Staradub of Belarus in the opening match at the Copper Box near the London 2012 Olympic stadium.

Undefeated junior world champion and Olympic champion Dubois dominated in a 5-0 point victory to progress in the women's light draw.

Dubois, whose 10 siblings include undefeated professional heavyweight Daniel Dubois, has a tougher upcoming fight against the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and best seeder Mira Potkonen.

The Finn, who Dubois had previously trained, said goodbye to the second round.

Dubois was dominant in a 5-0 point victory over Ala Staradub of Belarus

"It was a good fight, I'll give him a C, I could have done a lot better, but obviously there was a lot of pressure," Dubois said of his debut.

"Although Mira is not the first seed, she only has two hands, two legs and a brain. If I cannot beat her, I cannot say that I will be the best."

Meanwhile, in the same draw as Dubois, there was a shock for Delfine Persoon. The Belgian, who narrowly lost to Katie Taylor in June last year, was knocked out by Greek Nikoleta Pita.

Delfine Persoon raised Katie Taylor's toughest fight to date in June

The former IBF and WBC lightweight champion chose to return to the amateur ranks with her sights set on qualifying for the Olympics instead of pursuing a rematch against Taylor.

The Belgian lost a 4-1 split decision in the 60kg lightweight division but will have one last chance to win her place in Tokyo 2020 in a final global qualifying tournament that is currently slated for May in Paris.

On Saturday night, British super heavyweight Frazer Clarke faces Italian Clemente Russo in the opening day final fight.

Frazer Clarke fights Saturday night in the super heavyweight division

Russo, 37, who beat former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder at the 2008 Olympics, is a double world champion and Olympic silver medalist in 2008 and 2012.

Clarke is a 28-year-old former training partner of two-time world champion Anthony Joshua.

The Brit is making his third attempt to qualify for an Olympiad after missing Joshua, who won gold in 2012, and silver medalist Joe Joyce in 2016.

The event, which involves 342 male and female boxers from more than 40 countries with 77 available Olympic venues, continues despite the fact that most other sports in Europe were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boxers from countries like Italy, the most affected by the outbreak in Europe, have been in Britain for several weeks.