Canadian and Italian hostages said to be released in Mali after 15 months

A Canadian woman and an Italian man who were kidnapped 15 months ago in Burkina Faso were released in the neighboring country of Mali, according to two officials.
Quebec's Edith Blais and her Italian travel companion, Luca Tacchetto, went missing in December 2018 in an area of Burkina Faso known to be a stronghold of the local Islamic State franchise, the same group responsible for killing four American soldiers. in Niger. last year
A US official who had been informed of their release said they were fired on Friday night in the northernmost city of Kidal in Mali. It was unclear which group had detained them or under what conditions they were released.
Blais and Tacchetto had been traveling by car from Italy, passing through France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania and Mali before arriving in Burkina Faso, according to reports in the Canadian media.
For more than a decade and a half, al-Qaeda and groups associated with it have used Mali's vast and inhospitable north as a way station to hold Western hostages, who are generally released only after heavy ransoms are paid.
Both the Canadian and Italian governments are believed to have paid Bailouts in the past, including for Canadian diplomat Robert Fowler, who was released in 2009 after the sum of € 700,000 was paid to the local al-Qaeda chapter, according to the terrorist group's internal records. Italy has paid for the release of numerous citizens detained by al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates, including Mariasandra Mariani, an Italian tourist kidnapped in 2011, who was also detained in Mali.
According to Corinne Dufka, the director of Human Rights Watch in West Africa, Blais and Tacchetto were taken to Burkina Faso and then transported to Mali, crossing the border no later than January 2019.
The region has been infiltrated by both the local ISIS franchise, known as the Islamic State of the Great Sahara, and the Al Qaeda affiliate, known by the acronym JNIM. Unlike in Syria, where the two terrorist teams are at war, in West Africa the relationship between the two is more porous, with cases of collaboration.
It is unclear whether the ISIS affiliate finally turned the hostages over to Al Qaeda, which is more active than ISIS in and around Kidal, the city where they were released.