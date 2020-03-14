Canadian and Italian hostages said to be released in Mali after 15 months

A Canadian woman and an Italian man who were kidnapped 15 months ago in Burkina Faso were released in the neighboring country of Mali, according to two officials.

Quebec's Edith Blais and her Italian travel companion, Luca Tacchetto, went missing in December 2018 in an area of ​​Burkina Faso known to be a stronghold of the local Islamic State franchise, the same group responsible for killing four American soldiers. in Niger. last year

%MINIFYHTML4fc19638f321274a16c8dbeec86bac6011% %MINIFYHTML4fc19638f321274a16c8dbeec86bac6012%

A US official who had been informed of their release said they were fired on Friday night in the northernmost city of Kidal in Mali. It was unclear which group had detained them or under what conditions they were released.

Blais and Tacchetto had been traveling by car from Italy, passing through France, Spain, Morocco, Mauritania and Mali before arriving in Burkina Faso, according to reports in the Canadian media.