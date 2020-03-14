Businesses overflow email inboxes with Coronavirus updates – Up News Info

– Businesses, schools, organizations and charities are flooding email mailboxes with messages explaining how they are handling the coronavirus outbreak.

It seems that everyone from banks to local coffee shops is writing to inform people of what steps they are taking to create a safe environment during the crisis.

The emails are meant to calm nerves, calm fears, and reassure the public that everything will be fine, but high volume can increase outbreak anxiety. And all of that adds up to the frequent email updates that many people are already receiving.

Still, coronavirus email updates will likely continue to fill inboxes in the coming days.

Some, like this one from WestJet, include specific information on cleaning policies:

Others, including Panera Bread, explain how they are encouraging sick workers to stay home:

The emails also explain how the outbreak will affect service. For example, the mega-mall American Dream in New Jersey announced that it is temporarily closing:

Others, including Paris Baguette, promise to take further action, if warranted:

Many emails, like this one from Uber, include prevention tips and links for more information.

While emails can be helpful, security experts say be careful.

High volume could make us more vulnerable to cybercriminals hoping to exploit fears with phishing emails designed to steal personal information and money, according to Consumer Reports.