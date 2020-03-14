Bruno Fernandes opens his first month at Manchester United | Football news

















4:51



Bruno Fernandes opens up on his move to Man Utd, his new song and the reason behind his gesture towards Pep Guardiola during the Manchester derby

Bruno Fernandes opens up on his move to Man Utd, his new song and the reason behind his gesture towards Pep Guardiola during the Manchester derby

Bruno Fernandes already has his own song and has quickly become a fan favorite at Manchester United. The midfielder sat down with Laura Woods to reveal everything in his first month at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since his arrival on January 29, sparking United's midfield life and propelling him to an undefeated 10-game career in all competitions.

%MINIFYHTMLed4e33b18837617bae93de5e6892854311% %MINIFYHTMLed4e33b18837617bae93de5e6892854312%

He already has three goals and three assists in eight appearances, and after just over a month at the club, he believes they are moving in the right direction.

Manchester United signed Fernandes on January 29 after months of speculation

"The decision was easy because when I had the opportunity to come, I didn't think twice," he said. Sky Sports & # 39; Forest. "I spoke to Sporting, who had already had some conversations with Man United about my transfer and when they spoke to me, I told them that my first choice was Man United and that it was what I needed for my career."

"I see the same team from a month ago. I think we are the same and we are very hungry to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in each game. In the last month, we have had a lot of really good games and I think we can Talk about a new beginning after Bruno, but it's not about Bruno, it's about the team.

"The team needs the right approach, the right decisions at the time, and I think that also if Bruno does not come, Man United would win the same because a player does not change a team. A team changes when everyone pushes together on the same side. When I arrived I saw the team pressing on the same side and to win games, improve and I am another player to help.

On one of the hallmarks for any top footballer, Fernandes already has his own song and has quickly become a fan favorite. But why do you think this is so?

0:56 Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford when he scored his first goal for the club with a cheeky penalty kick Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford when he scored his first goal for the club with a cheeky penalty kick

"I don't know, but it's really nice," he says with a smile. "The support I received from the fans from day one is incredible. In the first game, I later listened to the song they had for me and thought 'I've been here for two days and they already have a song.' .

"I need to give the fans something, not because they sing my song, but because they give me the support I need to help my teammates and help United be better."

"I need to love them the same way because the love they give me in this first month is really good. If I don't have their support, it would be more difficult for me to go out and be myself, have confidence and do what I want to do in the game, take a chance with the ball.

"You will take the risk and maybe fail, but they are there to support you and give you the boost you need to try again."

& # 39; Ole is about details & # 39;

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is detail-oriented, according to Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for just over a month and the midfielder is satisfied with the techniques used by the coach.

"It is difficult because a month has passed, but he is always careful with the details and for me, that is important because it is one of the things that changes football now, he is looking for the details."

"Now, each coach is really good, they look at each other and learn from each other, so the game is difficult. Now you have videos and most teams know what you will do, where you will put the ball, where they need to press for the game becomes increasingly difficult.

"I think he's really good at this and he was a footballer, so he knows when he needs to talk to the players, when he needs to give good words or sometimes come and push you to give more. I think when you have a soccer past, You understand these things more than when you don't have (a past).

"But sometimes you have coaches who never play football and they also know it, so it depends on the coach, but I think Ole is really careful with this type of point. He wants perfection, which is impossible, but he tries to ask for more and More of us.

1:54 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was impressed by the character of Bruno Fernandes when he went looking for him in Portugal Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he was impressed by the character of Bruno Fernandes when he went looking for him in Portugal

"I think the coach is always important to a new player when you come in. With me, it was really important because you need to feel the confidence on the other side. When you need to change, and it is a great change to come from another country." For a great club with great players, you must be ready.

"I think when I got here, the coach was really important, but my colleagues were more than the coach because when you have the confidence of your colleagues, it is much better and easier for you."

Fernandes has been particularly close to compatriot Diogo Dalot, who helped him establish himself at United.

Fernandes has developed a close relationship with Diogo Dalot since his arrival.

"I have a car for a week, but Diogo wants to take me (to train) and we are going together," he explained. "Normally, we get there early and sometimes Phil (Jones) comes before us, but I think Diogo wants company, so I go with him to have breakfast together or to the gym, but it's about partnerships.

"Since I arrived, he helped me a lot. In the first days, I slept at his house because I am in a hotel, but he tells me to go to his house and he helped me do everything. I am very happy to have Diogo here because in the first days it helped me a lot. "

"Not all players are the same,quot;

The Portugal international says he is a player who likes to take risks

With Paul Pogba injured for much of the season, Fernandes has smoothly placed himself in that role in midfield and pointed out the differences in his game.

"I think I'm a different player from the others. Everyone has a different mold to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don't take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players spend more, some of the players do more tackled, we are all different in a club. Some players are similar but they are never the same player.

"I am a player who normally likes to take the risk, give the last pass and try to give more assists to my teammates, so I need to take the risk. I do not care if someone off the field is not happy with my pass I will respect it but I will keep trying.

"Normally everyone says that boys who are good at the ball are not good enough. I try to be better with the ball but I also have in mind these kinds of things like reaction when I lose it, being hungry when things don't go wrong and they are hungry when you pass and go to your partner, but it is not good enough and you should do a little more.

"I think I look at the details because if you want to be better and one of the best, you have to look at the details. It's not about finishing the game and if you get support and you have a good game, don't do it." You don't need to watch the game to see if you made any mistakes or not.

"And when you think 'I didn't play very well today, so I need to see everything and see where I made my mistakes'. Sometimes when I feel like I played a bad game, I don't see it (I remember) I have in mind I need to improve and I know what I did wrong because you know what is the wrong pass, the wrong shot, the wrong decision and when you do it right, you have to look.

"Maybe he has an assist, but he needs to see if that assist can be better because sometimes it's better, but he can't do better. It's hard to explain, but I think I need to look at the details to be better.

Squaring with Pep

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's win against Manchester City FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's win against Manchester City

Fernandes caused quite a stir in Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester City, gesturing quietly to Pep Guardiola at the touchline.

Explaining the incident, he said: "I talked about this with some friends and some people think that Pep won everything, who is Bruno to do this to him?

"But I think it's about respect. Now when I'm off the court and calm, I don't do this again if I'm on the court now, but at that point, the words he says make me mad and I'm a little nervous and This is the type of player I am.

"I am very respectful of Pep and what he won and what he did for football, but at the time he did not respect me and he did not deserve my respect. But for me, no matter what happens at launch, now we are out and it's past. I have respect for him, so it doesn't matter what he said. "