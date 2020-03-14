Breaking down the critical tranches in Colorado's 2020 calendar

%MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042511% %MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042512%

The good vibes from spring training are gone due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the start of the regular season is still unclear. Still, here is a look at Colorado's 2020 calendar.

Opening month

The Rockies would have had their N.L. The western mettle was tested immediately, as 19 of Colorado's first 24 games are against divisional opponents. That includes a three-game road series from March 30 to April 1 against the Dodgers, which could be an early litmus test for this year's gap between Los Angeles and Colorado after the former won 15 of the 19 games a year ago.

%MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042513% %MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042514%

However, the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on the opening month, as MLB delayed the start of the season by at least two weeks.

May's trips

%MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042515% %MINIFYHTMLf259719534015a062b519053bd83042516%

In May, the Rockies will visit Philadelphia (May 1-3), Detroit (4-6), Miami (15-17), the South Side of Chicago (19-20), and San Francisco (29-31). Last year, Colorado increased in May, winning 16 games, the most amount it won in any month.

June tests

Who knows where the Rockies will be in the divisional rankings on June 1, but Colorado could really help out with a good June. The Rockies open the month with three games in Arizona and then four in Los Angeles. Trips to St. Louis (June 16-18), Minnesota (26-28) and Pittsburgh (July 29 – 1) are on the record.

Summer redemption?

Last year, the Rockies posted a record 6-19 in July, the worst full calendar month in franchise history. The heinous performance also left them out of the playoff competition. Colorado expects a different outcome this July, presenting potential turning points through a four-game series in Milwaukee ahead of the All-Star break (July 9-12), as well as a seven-game family home for open the second half (17-23) against Atlanta and Miami.

Intestinal verification time

Starting with a three-game series on August 7 in San Diego, Colorado plays 33 games in 34 days. That routine includes a day off (August 26) and additional road trips to Arizona (10-13), San Francisco (14-17), Texas (24-25), Atlanta (27-30), and New York (31 – Sept. 3) to play against the Mets.

Home stretch

The last month is literally the home leg for Colorado, which plays 15 of its last 20 games at Coors Field. That includes home series in September against the Indians, Cubs, Padres, Dodgers and Diamondbacks. A six-game homestand against Los Angeles and Arizona concludes the season.

– Kyle newman, Up News Info

Do you like what you are reading? Share this with a friend and tell them it's easy to sign up for Rockies Insider here.

NEW 💥 If you enjoy sports coverage from Up News Info, we have a new subscription offer for you! Try the first month for just 99 ¢

Must read

Rockies' Bud Black Charlie Blackmon was upset by Sports Illustrated's 66 win prediction

In its 2020 baseball preview, SI predicts the Rockies will finish last in the National League West with a 66-96 record.

"Really?" Manager Bud Black said. "It bothers me. It infuriates me." Read more…

Saunders: forecasting Rockies rotation and other lingering questions

Unfinished business. That was the state of the Rocky Mountains when spring training came to an abrupt and unsatisfactory end due to the coronavirus. Read more…

Rockies, Other MLB Clubs, Suspend Spring Training Operations

After meeting with Major League Baseball Players Association officials here, MLB today announced that spring training camps will be suspended, effective immediately. Players can choose to return home, stay in their spring training cities, or return to their club's hometown. Read more…

Quick successes

+ Major League Baseball will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to coronavirus

+ Brothers in Arms: Daniel Bard of the Rockies, Tyler Matzek of the Braves fight the yips

+ Jake McGee, Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw – Rockies big-money relievers – face huge pressure in 2020

+ David Dahl could impersonate Charlie Blackmon as Rockies starting hitter

+ Antonio Senzatela, not just Kyle Freeland, is key to the rebound of the Rockies' rotation

+ Is Rockies' Ryan McMahon ready to fill DJ LeMahieu's shoes?

+ Rocky Mountain Opening Day 2020 Screening List

+ Coronavirus: David Dahl of Rockies says playing in empty stadiums "sucks,quot;

+ Saunders: Nolan Arenado's love of the game has not tempered baseball's tough business

+ Do you want to talk about the Rocky Mountains? Ask to join our closed discussion group on Facebook.

By the numbers

Ep. 136

Rockies podcast: battle for fifth place in rotation, SI prediction and more baseball analysis

The program includes an extended analysis by Chi Chi Gonzalez, Peter Lambert, Jeff Hoffman, and Ubaldo Jiménez. Listen here …

Farewell shot

Rockies in the mix to house 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field

MLB is planning to announce its decision this summer. The other contenders to host the Summer Classic are the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs, but Boston, Houston and Toronto are also being considered. Read more…

Get in touch

If you see something that is causing questions or have a comment, thought, or suggestion, please email me at [email protected] or tweet me @beetbailey.