Blac Chyna's recent video scares fans: "What did you do to yourself?"

Blac Chyna recently shared a video on her social media account that has many of her fans going wild. He's advertising a lipstick from his Lashed Cosmetics brand, but people don't seem to care about the product, and they criticize his face.

Many people said in the comments that she had done too much work. Look the following video.

Matte lipstick “Joi” @lashedcosmetics (click on the link in the biography) Joi is matte strawberry pink coral.

It is highly pigmented, smooth and weightless. Contains a hydrating, waterproof formula that won't dry and is long-lasting. One or two strokes on the lips will provide full coverage. With dedication and commitment to provide our customers with the best, Lashed developed excellent signature packaging to complement this product. www.lashedcosmetics.com, "Chyna captioned her video.

Fans seemed surprised by his gaze and were not shy in the comments when told that something was wrong with his face.

Someone said, "I thought this was Michael Jackson's first look, I swear it," and another follower exclaimed, "Dude, what did you do to yourself?"

One commenter said: ‘Jokes aside … she was sooooo beautiful naturally! We have to pray for her☹️☹️ ’and someone else posted this:‘ What do you look so different? 😩 ’

Another follower wrote, "I couldn't shut my mouth for a minute, girl, you look messy," and one of the Chyna fans said, "OMG Chyna, please stop making yourself look like that please."

Another disappointed person said: "You look messy, you were beautiful before,quot;, while another person bought the Kardashians: "She is more plastic than the Kardashians hahaha,quot;.

An Instagram installer posted this: "Naturally, you are a beautiful woman who doesn't need padding. Please go back to the natural."

A fan mentioned Chyna's business and praised her: ‘This is what I like to see you do best. Build your business and make positive money moves. "

Chyna is very fond of her cosmetics company, Lashed Cosmetics.



