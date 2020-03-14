Bill Gates resigns from Microsoft's board of directors

%MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458611% %MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458612%

Bill Gates is stepping back from the company he left Harvard to co-found 45 years ago. Microsoft announced Friday that Gates will resign from the company's board of directors to focus on his philanthropic efforts.

Gates wants to spend more time dedicated to addressing global health, development, education and climate change, according to a company statement. He will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella.

%MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458613% %MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458614%

Nadella said it has been "a great honor and privilege,quot; to work with Gates.

%MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458615% %MINIFYHTML23ae7ca31f9c324a0eb344587f57458616%

"Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing strength of software and a passion for solving society's most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better at it," he said. "The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's continued technical passion and advice to drive our products and services."

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen. He stepped down from his daily position at the company in 2008 to spend more time with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which he and his wife formed in 2000.

Through his foundation, Gates has been working with researchers to develop treatments, vaccines, and diagnostics for the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator aims to "identify possible treatments for COVID-19, accelerate its development and prepare to manufacture millions of doses for use worldwide," according to the organization.