Bill Gates resigns from Microsoft board

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, will resign from the company's board of directors. Gates previously served as CEO of Microsoft until 2000, when he left office to spend more time at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2008, Gates left his full-time position at Microsoft in an official capacity to focus all his efforts on philanthropy.

Apparently, the board's resignations are due to similar motivations, with a press release announcing the news citing the desire to "spend more time on their philanthropic priorities." Gates will continue to serve as "technology advisor,quot; to current CEO Satya Nadella, a role that began in 2014 at Nadella's request when he ceased to serve as Microsoft's chairman of the board.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to have worked and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing strength of software and a passion for solving the most pressing challenges in society. And Microsoft and the world is better for that, "Nadella said in a statement." The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to take advantage of Bill's continued technical passion and advice to power our products and services. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work with him to realize our mission of empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. "

While Gates will continue to be at least somewhat involved with the company he founded through his position as a technology advisor, the move marks the furthest step from Microsoft's administration that Gates has taken since resigning as CEO in 2000.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Gates resigned as CEO of Microsoft in 2008. That is incorrect; Gates resigned in 2000 and left his full-time job at Microsoft in 2008. We regret the error.