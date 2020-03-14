Bill Gates resigns from Microsoft board – Latest News

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology companies, resigned on Friday from the board to focus on philanthropic work related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programs to fight disease and poverty.



Gates resigned from his full-time executive position at Microsoft in 2008 and remained chairman of the board until 2014. Since then, he has been a board member.

"It has been a great honor and privilege to have worked and learned from Bill over the years," said Executive Director Satya Nadella.

With Gates' departure from the Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also resigned from the Berkshire Hathaway Inc board of Warren Buffett, where he has served since 2004.