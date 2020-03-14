On Saturday morning, social media went wild when they discovered that the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, is following an adult movie star on Twitter. Sara Jay fans noticed earlier today that Barack Obama was just one of his 1.1 million followers on the social media platform.

According to page six, tweets about the unexpected connection have been everywhere, with some people offended by the president's interests, and others taking it lightly and arguing that men just don't know what to do with themselves now that the top sports games have been canceled

Other users of the platform joked that it actually made Barack Obama seem so much nicer and easier to relate to. An additional person joked that Barack must have thought he was using his incognito account online. Fans of the former president know that he is currently married to Michelle Obama, who was the former first lady.

Since Barack Obama and Michelle left the White House, they have been as busy as ever, including the recent signing of a deal with streaming giants Netflix for a batch of content. Today, Barack's name was in the headlines for another reason: because of Trump's comments.

Mel Walker reported today that Trump blamed Barack Obama for not handling the coronavirus when it was first discovered. In addition, Mel claimed that the President "lashed out,quot; against the CDC, also known as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Walker, Trump could be heard saying that the Obama administration made changes during his time as president that made managing the outbreak more problematic and difficult. Since then, Trump has claimed that the outbreak has been contained in the United States, and evidence will be released at a later date.

It is unclear when these policies will go into effect. For his part, Trump explained that the SARS virus was much worse, however, since then it has "cut all the red tape," and all systems disappear.

Earlier this week, the president announced that he was canceling several of his campaign rallies and was currently in the midst of potentially stopping 4 more.



