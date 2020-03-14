Bachelorette's Clare Crawley calls John Paul Galavis

High school& # 39; s Clare Crawley is (still) putting Juan Pablo Galavis instead

On Saturday afternoon, the 38-year-old protagonist went to Twitter to call about the former Single about his grim comments.

%MINIFYHTML1fcc5168ca9540437d07198cceded73911% %MINIFYHTML1fcc5168ca9540437d07198cceded73912%

"I just SEE the GUYS for the Bachelorette @Clare_Crawley season and it will be INTERESTING to see the KIDS hitting them at age 20 …" Juan shared in Twitter early today. "I think this COULD be the 3rd SEASON that I'm going to watch."

Within hours, Clare responded to his comments and called him with a message that would cause anyone to get up from their seats and applaud.

"And yet here you are, over 99% of them and you still can't practice compassion and kindness …" High school wrote.

Going back his original tweet, the former professional soccer player answered, "Hey, all I want is for you to FIND love, to take it the CLEAR way …