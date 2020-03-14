Bachelorette's Clare Crawley calls John Paul Galavis

High school& # 39; s Clare Crawley is (still) putting Juan Pablo Galavis instead
On Saturday afternoon, the 38-year-old protagonist went to Twitter to call about the former Single about his grim comments.
"I just SEE the GUYS for the Bachelorette @Clare_Crawley season and it will be INTERESTING to see the KIDS hitting them at age 20 …" Juan shared in Twitter early today. "I think this COULD be the 3rd SEASON that I'm going to watch."
Within hours, Clare responded to his comments and called him with a message that would cause anyone to get up from their seats and applaud.
"And yet here you are, over 99% of them and you still can't practice compassion and kindness …" High school wrote.
Going back his original tweet, the former professional soccer player answered, "Hey, all I want is for you to FIND love, to take it the CLEAR way …
People in the comments section were wondering if the first Single he was "jealous,quot; of Clara. However, he made it clear that this was not the case.
"Jealous? I just see it FASCINATING …", he said, adding a blinking face emoji.
Speaking of Clare's upcoming season, she will have to wait a little longer to find her true love.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Season 16 of High school it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution, Warner Bros. Television Group is stopping production of some of our more than 70 series and pilots currently in filming or to begin," Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement on Friday. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority."
The statement continued: "During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."
Additionally, Clare turned to social media to share the news herself.
"Well hello! Talk about the most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone's health is the highest priority right now, and as I'm sure you've heard, we're pressing pause for now at filming of The Bachelorette, "he said. expressed on Instagram. "We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour, as this is very unpredictable."
"All I know for sure is that my heart is so full of all the love and support so far, and I am still very excited for my journey to begin," she added. "I've waited 38 years for these moments, which is a bit longer, right! Xoxo."
Despite everything that happens with High schoolIt is safe to say that people are still eagerly awaiting its release.
