Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are next to launch in October this year

Ayushmann Khurrana has been considered the Bollywood King of Content. The actor is known for the type of movies he makes, as they always have the perfect combination of being socially relevant and entertaining. Ayushmann's latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, was a success and the film spoke about normalizing same-sex relationships. Now Ayushmann has moved on to his next project, which is with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. The director has Ayushmann on board for his next one, which is an action thriller. Ayushmann hasn't done an action thriller so far and that's why this has it made the audience very anxious about the project.

The latest reports on the film confirm that the project will hit theaters only this year. Manufacturers have confirmed that the film will be released on October 16, 2020. This is not the first time that Ayushmann and Anubhav will be working together, the duo have previously collaborated on Article 15 last year. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.