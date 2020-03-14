Australia-New Zealand Limited by Postponed Tours Due to Travel Restriction | Cricket News





New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test

Limited travel to Australia and New Zealand has been postponed following new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday that all who enter the country since midnight Sunday must isolate themselves for 14 days in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The new restrictions meant that the New Zealand cricket team would return home after their current tour of Australia later on Saturday, the national sports federation said.

"This development also means that the three-game T20I series scheduled for New Zealand cannot continue as the mandatory self-isolation period would also apply to the Australian team as soon as it crossed the border into New Zealand," the New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. .

The Sydney Cricket Ground was closed to the public by Australia's first ODI against New Zealand, due to the coronavirus outbreak

"NZC believes that both series can be reproduced in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date."

While the players were hired to fly on Saturday, bowler Lockie Ferguson and two staff members remained at the team hotel in Sydney awaiting the result of Ferguson's test for the coronavirus.

NZC said earlier Saturday that Ferguson had been placed in solitary confinement at the team's hotel for 24 hours in accordance with recommended health protocols.

Pat Cummins (R) finished 3-25 to seal Australia's victory over New Zealand to climb 1-0 in their three-game ODI series on Friday.

The Ferguson test result was due later on Saturday and, if authorized, would return to New Zealand on Sunday morning along with staff, the spokesperson said.

If the test turns positive, Ferguson would be forced to serve a mandatory quarantine period in Australia before returning, he added.

Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI against 48,000 empty seats at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at home.

Australian pacemaker Kane Richardson was also quarantined after reporting a sore throat on Thursday, but he was released from the virus and was able to meet up with his teammates at SCG on Friday.