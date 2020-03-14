Astronomers see 139 new "minor planets,quot; in our own solar system – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc11% %MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc12%

Astronomers saw 139 new objects in our solar system in orbit beyond Neptune.

Many of these new transneptunian objects reside in the same area of ​​our system as Pluto, but some are much further from the Sun.

The new discoveries account for 10 percent of confirmed confirmed Transneptunian objects.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Astronomers revealed a massive treasure trove of recently discovered solar system objects in a new research paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. The team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania made their discoveries using observations from the Dark Energy Survey, or DES, a six-year project that led to the detection of more than 300 objects lurking beyond Neptune.

Of those hundreds of detected objects, 139 of them are new to science. The data the team had to analyze included millions of possible objects that were detected during the survey. By cross-referencing the scans and cataloging the objects that can be constantly observed, the team was able to determine which parts of the data revealed actual transneptunian objects, or TNOs.

%MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc13% %MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc14%

Once the team narrowed the list down, they began the process of confirming that the objects they believed to have seen were there. That is not as easy as it sounds, especially when you are looking so far into the solar system. It's dark out there, making observations with traditional telescopes difficult.

%MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc15% %MINIFYHTMLf0c7572372bbcf0dfbcfe1ee337a3adc16%

"Let's say we found something on six different nights," explains Professor Gary Bernstein. “For the TNOs that are there, we actually flagged them for 25 different nights. That means there are images where that object should be, but it failed to pass the first step of being called a dot. "

The space beyond Neptune is full of interesting things. It is where Pluto hangs out, and if you get further away from the Sun you will find the Kuiper Belt, which is full of asteroids and larger objects that are not big enough to be considered planets, but big enough to wake up the astronomers interest. Objects detected by DES are scattered over a vast area that varies from 30 to 90 times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

Painting a clearer picture of what lies beyond Neptune has always proven to be a challenge for scientists. The still mythical "Planet Nine,quot; that may be in this region has not yet been confirmed, and one reason is that so little light reaches this area. That said, this new round of research has dramatically increased the number of confirmed Trans-Neptunian objects on record.

"After many months of method development and analysis, the researchers found 316 TNOs, including 245 discoveries made by DES and 139 new objects that were not previously published," the university explains in a press release. "With only 3,000 objects currently known, this DES catalog represents 10% of all known TNOs."

Image Source: NASA