As Europe closes, Britain takes a different and controversial approach

The government is relying heavily on skepticism in some scientific circles about the effectiveness of mass closings. Some epidemiologists fear that the closure of schools will only keep front-line doctors and nurses away from their work, and believe that major events are less dangerous for spreading the virus than more intimate gatherings in bars or in the homes of people.

He has also said that measures he has taken, such as asking people with a persistent cough and high temperatures to stay home for a week, will greatly reduce the spread of the virus.

But British advisers also rely on a more controversial theory: that exposing a large proportion of the population to the coronavirus could help people develop immunity, and put Britain in a better position to defend itself against the virus that will roar the next winter.

Sir Patrick Vallance, England's chief scientific adviser, said the government was seeking "to develop some form of collective immunity so that more people are immune to this disease and reduce transmission."

Bulk immunity, a term generally used to refer to how mass vaccines can stop the spread of the disease and protect non-immune people, is not seen by many scientists as a tool to be used against the coronavirus . Vallance has said that it would require approximately 60 percent of Britons to become infected, creating enough immunity in the population that a second increase in cases next winter is less severe.