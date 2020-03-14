As Europe closes, Britain takes a different and controversial approach

LONDON [Reuters] – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once said that his political hero was the mayor of the movie "Shark,quot;, praising him for defying mass hysteria to keep beaches open after a shark ate a constituent.
As the coronavirus now rushes across Britain and much of the world, Johnson is following the same principle, rejecting the massive shutdowns that have become commonplace in Europe and playing his political future with a more moderate approach.
While countries in Europe have closed schools, sporting events, and even restaurants and bars, Johnson has largely kept open to Britain, opting for more specific measures like asking people with respiratory symptoms to stay home. Indeed, his government has said that the massive closures will not stop the outbreak, and that exposing a large segment of the population will help develop immunity and limit future infections.
That strategy shocked some epidemiologists, sparked criticism from a former health secretary and political ally, and sparked angry demands that the Johnson government reveal more of its reasoning.
Cases of coronavirus in Britain, held low for weeks as officials tracked contacts of known patients, have now increased, reaching nearly 800 on Friday from less than 600 a day earlier. With tests limited to hospital patients, Johnson said Thursday that the actual number of infected people may be as high as 10,000.
President Trump, citing the growing number of cases, said Friday that he was considering adding Britain to the list of European countries whose citizens are prohibited from flying to the United States.
"There is no other country in the world that handles the epidemic in the same way," Francois Balloux, an infectious disease epidemiologist at University College London, said of Britain's approach. But, he said, "It is not a crazy decision. And it might actually be worth it."
The government is relying heavily on skepticism in some scientific circles about the effectiveness of mass closings. Some epidemiologists fear that the closure of schools will only keep front-line doctors and nurses away from their work, and believe that major events are less dangerous for spreading the virus than more intimate gatherings in bars or in the homes of people.
He has also said that measures he has taken, such as asking people with a persistent cough and high temperatures to stay home for a week, will greatly reduce the spread of the virus.
But British advisers also rely on a more controversial theory: that exposing a large proportion of the population to the coronavirus could help people develop immunity, and put Britain in a better position to defend itself against the virus that will roar the next winter.
Sir Patrick Vallance, England's chief scientific adviser, said the government was seeking "to develop some form of collective immunity so that more people are immune to this disease and reduce transmission."
Bulk immunity, a term generally used to refer to how mass vaccines can stop the spread of the disease and protect non-immune people, is not seen by many scientists as a tool to be used against the coronavirus . Vallance has said that it would require approximately 60 percent of Britons to become infected, creating enough immunity in the population that a second increase in cases next winter is less severe.
But experts said it was an unusual and untested approach, and that it would be impossible to prevent older and more vulnerable people from becoming infected as well, putting them at significant risk. They noted that science was concerned about how quickly people develop immunity to the coronavirus and for how long. And experts urged the government to show more evidence of their thinking.
"Herd immunity means that 70 percent of people have been infected," said Martin Hibberd, professor of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "In my opinion, that is not a desirable goal. That is a kind of consequence of the strategy."
Britain's approach reflects the hyper-rationalist self-image of a prime minister who has not always catered so much to scientists in the past, as when he occasionally trafficked in discredited theories of climate change.
In this case, Johnson has become the dispassionate response from leaders across Europe who have acted more aggressively.
But his government is not immune to public alarm, signaling on Friday night that it would reverse course in at least some aspects of its approach. He told the British media that he would ban some mass gatherings, such as sports matches and concerts, starting next weekend, and lay the groundwork for more extended work at home.
Until now, in the absence of mandatory government closings, private entities in Britain have taken over.
Unilever, the British-Dutch consumer goods company, said on Friday that it was ordering all of its office employees to work from home starting next week. And the Premier League, England's highest-level football league, suspended games until at least next month.
The Johnson government itself moved on Friday to postpone hundreds of local elections and the London mayoral elections for a year after a watchdog said the coronavirus would affect the campaign and the vote.
But Johnson has resisted other measures, such as closing schools, restricting mass gatherings, keeping people out of restaurants or bars, and banning crowds from participating in sporting events.
"They are trying to strike this terrible balance between not alarming the public, not harming the economy, but making sure to try to crush this epidemic," said Roy Anderson, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London. "Is it going to work? I'm not sure, to be honest."
The strategy amounts to a forceful admission by the British government that stopping the coronavirus here was now impossible, and replicating the success of places like Hong Kong that have encouraged more extreme social distancing and hopeless hope. Instead, Britain believes its more modest restrictions will keep the outbreak limited until the summer, the scientists said.
By then, he hopes the warmer weather will further reduce transmission, although virologists still don't know if that will be true, and the National Health Service, free from the usual winter crowds, will be better able to cope with the infected person.
"The idea is more to minimize the number of victims in the long term," said Professor Balloux, "and that is completely unique. All other countries are fighting fires in the short term."
But the clamor for short-term firefighting has increased in recent days.
Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary, who like Mr. Johnson is a conservative legislator, broke ranks and called for stricter restrictions: banning nursing home visitors, encouraging people to work from home, and closing schools.
"I think it is surprising and worrying that we don't do any of that when we have only four weeks before we hit the stage that Italy is on," Hunt said in a television interview. "I would have thought that everything we do in those four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people who get the virus."
Some epidemiologists have also been irritated by the government's reliance on a private firm of behavioral scientists, known as the "push unit." That unit has helped shape the government's approach to delay any shutdowns until later in the course of the virus, on the theory that people will get bored of staying home when the outbreak is in full swing and separation is most necessary. .
Helen Ward, a professor of public health at Imperial College London, said government advisers should reveal more of her thinking.
"We do not know the evidence on which the government has made its decisions," said Professor Ward.
He also said the government should consider making stronger recommendations to older people to reduce their exposure. Johnson discouraged older Britons this week from just cruising, though many epidemiologists recommend considerably stronger precautions.
And Professor Hibberd of the London School of Hygiene said the government's approach may not be based on evidence enough. Without knowing whether Britain is experiencing a more concentrated outbreak, such as in northern Italy, or whether its death rate is as low as it believes, it is difficult to come up with the correct answer.
"If there's one thing I feel is missing," he said, "it's that they haven't been proven enough."