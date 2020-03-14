As COVID-19 concerns close campuses, state representative wants to eliminate STAAR testing – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As public school districts across North Texas and the country continue to close campuses and adjust schedules due to coronavirus concerns, a Texas representative has requested that all standardized tests be canceled.

On Friday, Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency urging that the STAAR testing requirements be removed for the 2019-2020 school year.

In the letter, Patterson noted "the emerging global spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the threat to public health it represents."

Detailing the recent cancellations of public events and meetings, Patterson suggested canceling the tests so that students "have enough time to receive the instructional time required for the school year without having to extend classroom instruction time beyond the end of the school year,quot;.

Scores on the Texas State Academic Readiness Assessments test, known as STAAR, determine whether students can graduate and how schools in the state are graded.

Patterson said he understood the importance of student assessments, but that the need for classroom instruction was "paramount."

So far, the TEA has received no news about this year's standardized tests.