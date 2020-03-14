As China cracks down on coronavirus coverage, journalists fight back

When Jacob Wang saw reports circulating online recently suggesting that life was improving in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, he was furious.
Mr. Wang, a journalist for a state newspaper in China, knew that Wuhan was still in crisis: he had traveled there to narrate the government's failures firsthand. He reached out to social media to set the record straight, writing a damning post last month about sick patients struggling to get medical care amid a dysfunctional bureaucracy.
"People were left to die, and I am very angry about that," Wang said in an interview. "I am a journalist, but I am also a common human being."
The Chinese government, eager to claim victory in what China's leader Xi Jinping described as a "people's war,quot; against the virus, is leading a radical campaign to purge the public sphere of dissent, censoring news reports, harassing to citizen journalists and closing down news sites.
Chinese journalists, encouraged by a large amount of public support and widespread calls for freedom of expression, are fighting in a rare challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
They are publishing hard-hitting posts describing cover-ups and government failures in the health care system. Passionate calls for press freedom are circulating. They are using social media to draw attention to injustice and abuse, dodging an avalanche of propaganda orders.
Many flocked to Wuhan before the city imposed a closure at the end of January, creation of improvised news offices in hotels. Wearing hazardous materials suits and goggles, they ventured into hospital wards to interview patients and doctors, and nervously underwent coronavirus screening after their visits.
Some were overwhelmed by the pressures of censorship, as well as by the atmosphere of death and despair.
"You really couldn't sleep at night seeing all these horrible stories," said Wang, who reported from Wuhan during the shutdown. "It was really annoying."
Journalists' stories have stoked widespread anger in China, painting a portrait of a government that was slow to confront the virus and worked hard to silence anyone who tried to warn of its spread.
Profile, a magazine of general interest in China, He discovered a severe shortage of test kits in Wuhan, sparking fury from residents who demanded to know how the government could be so ill-prepared.
Caijing, a business magazine, published an explosive interview with an anonymous health expert who acknowledged that Wuhan officials delayed warning the public that the virus could spread from person to person. "Why was no human-to-human transmission found?" the headline asked.
Caixin, an influential news magazine, detailed how health officials concealed early evidence that the virus showed striking similarities to the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which caused a deadly outbreak in 2002 and 2003. "When did the alarm sound? ? " I ask
Many people hailed the Caixin report as a breakthrough.
"Voices like this are our only hope to light up the darkness," wrote one user on Weibo, a popular social networking site.
Mr. Xi, who came to power in 2012, has worked to control the media more closely than his predecessors, demanding that, first and foremost, it serve as the party's spokesperson.
Under Mr. Xi, the government moved quickly to shut down critical reports during major disasters, including the chemical explosion in the port city of Tianjin in 2015 that killed 173 people.
But authorities have struggled to control coverage of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the lives of 1.4 billion people across the country, in part because the Chinese public has turned to innovative methods to preserve a record of what happened.
"This time, the government's control over freedom of expression has directly damaged the interests and lives of ordinary people," said Li Datong, editor of a retired newspaper in Beijing. "Everyone knows that this type of great disaster occurs when the truth is not told."
Mr. Xi's efforts to limit independent news reports could undermine confidence in the government, experts say. Many people are furious that the party, facing one of the most severe crises in its seven-decade government, is tightening its grip on power rather than being exposed to scrutiny.
"It is one thing to censor critical or even neutral online discussions," said Lotus Ruan, a Chinese censorship expert at the University of Toronto Citizen Laboratory. "Another is to completely change the narrative of the crisis and try to turn it into a hymn."
In January, as the government struggled to gauge its response to the outbreak, journalists were given unusual leeway to investigate the flaws of local officials to contain the virus.
Caixina He published one of the first in-depth stories about the virus on January 9, reporting that the mysterious outbreak was being traced in a neighborhood near a seafood market in Wuhan.
Within weeks, authorities began tightening control, instructing both the state media and the more commercial media to limit negative stories, including on issues that once seemed straightforward, such as the economic impact of the virus.
The crackdown worsened after the death on February 7 of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was silenced by police after he tried to warn about the mysterious virus. Millions of people participated in an online revolt and demanded freedom of expression, hailing Dr. Li, who had contracted the virus, as a hero to speak of.
Many journalists were distressed after Dr. Li's death, feeling that they should have done more to resist propaganda orders. "I felt like I had become part of the evil," said Jier Zhou, a reporter for a Chinese newspaper.
As censorship intensified, Chinese journalists were forced to be creative.
Some have focused their stories on mistakes made by local officials, rather than national leaders, to avoid censorship. Others have shared tips and news sources with colleagues from rival organizations, should their own stories be deleted.
The Chinese public has helped the media, which has shown determination and ingenuity to confront Internet censors.
Profile, the magazine, published this week a damning interview with a doctor who was warned not to share information about the coronavirus when it was first spread in Wuhan. The article disappeared almost immediately.
But Chinese Internet users quickly relived the story, using emojis, Morse code, and obscure languages to render the interview in a way that evaded censors.
The government has galvanized its massive propaganda machine and tough controls while trying to drown out the dissonant messages. It has deployed 300 reporters in Wuhan to tell encouraging stories about the party's fight against the virus. And it has tried to silence citizen journalists who broadcast live scenes of Wuhan's anger and despair; several have recently missing
A well-known opinion blog, Dajia, was abruptly removed from the internet last month after it published a comment by a renowned journalist calling for greater press freedom in China. "The Chinese across the country are paying the price for the death of the media," the headline said.
Jia Jia, a Chinese journalist who was founding editor of Dajia, said that the space for debate in China was shrinking rapidly.
"The Chinese media in the past probably had a 1,000-square-meter room to operate," he said. "Now there are 60 square meters left."
Despite the restrictions, many Chinese journalists say they are emboldened and eager to demonstrate that a strong press can hold the government accountable for its mistakes and help China heal.
"Everyone feels held back and hurt," said Tenney Huang, a reporter for a state publication that spent several weeks in Wuhan. "Free expression is a way of fighting."
Huang said that as censorship became more rampant, journalists would turn to social media and other tools to continue sharing their work.
"The facts are like firewood," he said. "The more it accumulates, the greater the force when a spark finally ignites it."
Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.