As China cracks down on coronavirus coverage, journalists fight back

When Jacob Wang saw reports circulating online recently suggesting that life was improving in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, he was furious.

Mr. Wang, a journalist for a state newspaper in China, knew that Wuhan was still in crisis: he had traveled there to narrate the government's failures firsthand. He reached out to social media to set the record straight, writing a damning post last month about sick patients struggling to get medical care amid a dysfunctional bureaucracy.

"People were left to die, and I am very angry about that," Wang said in an interview. "I am a journalist, but I am also a common human being."

The Chinese government, eager to claim victory in what China's leader Xi Jinping described as a "people's war,quot; against the virus, is leading a radical campaign to purge the public sphere of dissent, censoring news reports, harassing to citizen journalists and closing down news sites.