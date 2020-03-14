Apple to Close US Retail Stores USA And all the rest outside China until March 27

Apple will temporarily close all of its retail stores "outside Greater China,quot; until March 27, CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter published on the company's website on Friday night. "The most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," Cook wrote. "We are committed to providing exceptional service to our clients."

The nationwide shutdown is among the first for a major retailer in the United States. But this extends far beyond the US. USA, since all Apple locations worldwide are closed immediately, except for China.

Apple's online store will remain operational (just like the Apple Store app) during the downtime of physical stores, and customers seeking customer support can visit support.apple.com to find authorized repair shops that remain open or organize the service by mail.

"The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting us all," Cook wrote. "At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool at a time like this."

Employees affected by store closings will continue to be paid. Here's what Cook said about that and other tweaks Apple is making to accommodate workers affected by the virus:

All of our hourly workers will continue to receive payment online with regular business operations. We have expanded our licensing policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19, including recovery from illness, care of a sick loved one, mandatory quarantine, or child care challenges due to closure of schools.

Apple's "committed donations,quot; to COVID-19 have reached $ 15 million, according to Cook, and the company "will match our two-for-one employee donations to support COVID-19 response efforts at the local, national and national level. international,quot;. Like other large companies with a global presence, Apple is encouraging employees to work from home if their work allows it.

Apple recently reopened stores in China that closed shortly after the initial spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19. "Although the infection rate has decreased dramatically, we know that the effects of COVID-19 are still being felt strongly. I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit," Cook said in his note.

Earlier on Friday, Apple announced that WWDC 2020 will switch to an online-only experience, even with a keynote and developer sessions, when the conference takes place in June. In that press release, Apple only mentioned the "current health situation,quot; without directly addressing COVID-19.

Cook gave a somber but hopeful tone to close his letter.

There is no doubt about the challenge of this moment. The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts, and public servants around the world who have contributed every ounce of their spirit to help the world deal with this moment. We still don't know for sure when the biggest risk will be behind us. And yet I was inspired by the humanity and determination that I have seen from all corners of our global community. As President Lincoln said in a moment of great adversity: “The occasion is full of difficulties, and we must rise with the occasion. Since our case is new, we must think again and act again. " This is how Apple has chosen to face great challenges. And that's how we will get up to meet this one too.

Apple operates some of the highest-profile retail stores in the world and ranks first in the US. USA With the highest sales per square foot.