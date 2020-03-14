Apple places restrictions on coronavirus-themed apps on its App Store

In an effort to ensure the "credibility,quot; of health and safety information on its App Store, Apple is adjusting the requirements for all coronavirus-focused applications, TechCrunch reports. The company posted a note on its developer blog on Saturday describing the process of reviewing applications related to the virus.

"We are critically evaluating the applications to ensure that the data sources are accredited and that the developers presenting these applications come from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies with deep credentials in health issues, and medical institutions. or educational, "says the post. . "Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit a COVID-19 related application."

Apple is also banning entertainment apps and games that have COVID-19 or the coronavirus issue, according to the publication.

Developers should choose the "urgent event,quot; option when submitting an allowable COVID-19 related app to the App Store to speed up the process as many focus on alleviating crisis situations. According to the publication, membership fees for non-profit organizations and government agencies that develop pandemic-related applications will not apply.